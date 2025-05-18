×
Independent Wrestling Star Maxx Justice Dies After Bicycle Accident

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 18, 2025
The wrestling community is mourning the heartbreaking loss of Mike Raybeck, who was best known to fans as Maxx Justice and Mike Diamond. Raybeck tragically passed away after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle home from work in Hayward, California, near Chabot College.

Raybeck’s death was formally recognized during a Hayward City Council meeting on May 13. In a touching tribute, the city observed a moment of silence, lowered the flags in his honor, and announced plans to plant a tree to commemorate his years of service as a utilities maintenance mechanic with the public works department.

Within the wrestling ring, Raybeck launched his career through All Pro Wrestling’s Boot Camp and went on to become a five-time APW Universal Champion. His imposing six-foot-five, 250-pound frame made him a standout on the California independent wrestling circuit, particularly under the Maxx Justice moniker. All Pro Wrestling paid tribute to Raybeck following the news of his passing.

Raybeck also made brief appearances on the national stage. In 1996, he competed in three matches for the WWF, where he squared off against the likes of Justin Bradshaw and Savio Vega. In 1998, he took part in a WCW dark match. Fans may also remember his cameo in the acclaimed wrestling documentary Beyond the Mat, which showcased his passion for the industry.

WNS extends our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Mike Raybeck during this difficult time.

