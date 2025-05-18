Who Will Be Crowned WWE LFG Champion Tonight on A&E?

A&E's Sunday night WWE programming block promises action, nostalgia, and historic highlights as the network delivers three back-to-back specials for wrestling fans.
Kicking things off at 8:00 PM is the WWE LFG finale, broadcasting live from New York City. The high-stakes conclusion will reveal which coach secures the LFG Championship belt and which aspiring stars earn a coveted spot on the NXT roster.
At 9:30 PM, the focus shifts to rebellious history with WWE’s Greatest Moments: DX. This special counts down the most infamous and unforgettable moments of D-Generation X, the boundary-pushing faction known for their wild antics and irreverent humor that helped redefine wrestling’s Attitude Era.
Wrapping up the block at 10:01 PM is WWE’s Greatest Moments: Money in the Bank Cash-Ins. This episode revisits the drama and intensity of one of WWE’s most suspenseful match concepts. From the inaugural 2005 cash-in to the most shocking and game-changing moments, fans can relive the chaos that followed each briefcase victory.
Greenville, South Carolina
May. 19th 2025
Orlando, Florida
May. 20th 2025
Rio Rancho, New Mexico
May. 21st 2025
Brampton, Ontario, Canada
May. 23rd 2025
Tampa, Florida
May. 24th 2025
Glendale, Arizona
May. 25th 2025
