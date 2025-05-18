×
Who Will Be Crowned WWE LFG Champion Tonight on A&E?

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 18, 2025
A&E's Sunday night WWE programming block promises action, nostalgia, and historic highlights as the network delivers three back-to-back specials for wrestling fans.

Kicking things off at 8:00 PM is the WWE LFG finale, broadcasting live from New York City. The high-stakes conclusion will reveal which coach secures the LFG Championship belt and which aspiring stars earn a coveted spot on the NXT roster.

At 9:30 PM, the focus shifts to rebellious history with WWE’s Greatest Moments: DX. This special counts down the most infamous and unforgettable moments of D-Generation X, the boundary-pushing faction known for their wild antics and irreverent humor that helped redefine wrestling’s Attitude Era.

Wrapping up the block at 10:01 PM is WWE’s Greatest Moments: Money in the Bank Cash-Ins. This episode revisits the drama and intensity of one of WWE’s most suspenseful match concepts. From the inaugural 2005 cash-in to the most shocking and game-changing moments, fans can relive the chaos that followed each briefcase victory.

