Natalya Slaps Fan Following Defeat at NWA Crockett Cup

Natalya may not have captured championship gold at the NWA Crockett Cup, but her presence was felt long after the final bell. Competing under her real name, Nattie Neidhart, the WWE veteran stepped into the NWA ring with her signature edge, making her entrance to Rage Against the Machine , the same track she used at Bloodsport back in April.

In a hard-fought battle for the NWA Women’s World Championship, Neidhart came up short against reigning titleholder Kenzie Page. While the match itself showcased Nattie’s veteran instincts and physical dominance, it was what happened after that quickly drew attention across the wrestling world.

Following the bout, fan-captured footage surfaced of Neidhart confronting a vocal heckler in the crowd. The video shows her storming toward the fan, landing a slap across their face and attempting to follow up with more strikes before security intervened. Although widely assumed to be a staged segment, the fiery confrontation shocked fans and immediately went viral across social media platforms.

Originally, wrestling legend Gail Kim was scheduled to serve as the special guest referee for the championship match. However, she was forced to withdraw due to “severe flu/COVID symptoms,” leaving the door open for a straightforward bout with no special oversight.

The incident has left many wondering what lies ahead for Neidhart , both in WWE and potentially with NWA , following a dramatic showing that overshadowed the outcome of the match itself.