Marc Mero: Triple H “Never Really Liked Me,” Despite Great Matches

Former WWE Superstar Marc Mero recently reflected on his time working with Paul “Triple H” Levesque during an interview with Fightful.com, touching on their in-ring chemistry and the personal tension that existed behind the scenes.

Mero and Triple H shared the ring several times in 1996, with one of those encounters leading to a pivotal moment in Triple H’s early career. However, Mero revealed that their off-screen relationship was less harmonious.

“For some reason, he never really liked me. I never knew why. We always had good matches too, but I think there was some animosity when I left or when I first signed with WWE I was the first to get a guaranteed contract. It didn’t sit well with a lot of the guys.”

Despite past issues, Mero expressed admiration for what Triple H has gone on to accomplish, not only as a performer but as a figure reshaping the industry.

“I’m so proud of what he’s done with wrestling. Not just himself, and becoming a multi-time world champion. The first belt he won was off me, becoming the Intercontinental Champion. Just to put away the animosity, let me punch you in the face, and let’s become friends.”