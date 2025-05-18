×
Nikki Bella Clarifies Divorce Details After Child Support Headlines

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 18, 2025
Nikki Bella has spoken out to clear the air following recent headlines about her divorce from Artem Chigvintsev, specifically addressing reports regarding child support and financial arrangements.

Earlier in the week, TMZ.com reported that the WWE Hall of Famer would be paying Chigvintsev $3,500 per month in child support for their son Matteo, as part of the terms outlined in their finalized divorce settlement.

Taking to Twitter/X, Nikki addressed public misunderstanding surrounding the legal process and financial terms of the split.

“I hope you all read this bc you all don’t understand the law. Child Support is about income per year. So whoever makes more and depending on how much they make a year they pay monthly.

We have 50/50 custody. CA State Law. And the 200k is bc [because] he didn’t sign a pre nup. So that’s alimony. Has nothing to do with anything else except divorce. You’ll need to educate yourself and stop assuming off of click hate headlines.”

Her post comes in response to a wave of speculation and criticism online, with Bella urging fans and critics alike to be more informed about how California family law works in determining financial obligations during divorce proceedings.

