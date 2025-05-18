×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

John Cena Opens Up About WWE Future and Reflects on Randy Orton Rivalry

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 18, 2025
John Cena Opens Up About WWE Future and Reflects on Randy Orton Rivalry

John Cena has opened up about his mindset as he navigates what could be the final stretch of his in-ring career, speaking candidly in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight.

The 16-time World Champion addressed growing speculation that December may mark a pivotal moment in his WWE journey, but made clear that he is not rushing to any conclusions.

“I’ll know when I get there,” Cena said when asked about the future. “Honestly, it’s a sports cliché, but I’m climbing the hill in front of me. On the WWE side, we’re just taking it one at a time,” he stated. “We did our last one in St. Louis, I had my last match with Randy Orton, and that was pretty cool to kind of put a close on that 25-year rivalry. As every chapter happens, it’s a different feeling for everyone.”

The WWE icon, who has also enjoyed blockbuster success in Hollywood, admitted the path to December remains uncertain. However, his commitment to living in the moment remains unchanged.

“There is a long way (to go) until December,” Cena concluded thoughtfully. “I’ll let you know when I get there.”

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Greenville, South Carolina

May. 19th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

May. 20th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Rio Rancho, New Mexico

May. 21st 2025

#dynamite

TNA Under Siege 2025

Brampton, Ontario, Canada

May. 23rd 2025

#under siege

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Tampa, Florida

May. 24th 2025

#snme

AEW Double Or Nothing 2025

Glendale, Arizona

May. 25th 2025

#double or nothing

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy