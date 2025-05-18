John Cena Opens Up About WWE Future and Reflects on Randy Orton Rivalry

John Cena has opened up about his mindset as he navigates what could be the final stretch of his in-ring career, speaking candidly in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight.

The 16-time World Champion addressed growing speculation that December may mark a pivotal moment in his WWE journey, but made clear that he is not rushing to any conclusions.

“I’ll know when I get there,” Cena said when asked about the future. “Honestly, it’s a sports cliché, but I’m climbing the hill in front of me. On the WWE side, we’re just taking it one at a time,” he stated. “We did our last one in St. Louis, I had my last match with Randy Orton, and that was pretty cool to kind of put a close on that 25-year rivalry. As every chapter happens, it’s a different feeling for everyone.”

The WWE icon, who has also enjoyed blockbuster success in Hollywood, admitted the path to December remains uncertain. However, his commitment to living in the moment remains unchanged.

“There is a long way (to go) until December,” Cena concluded thoughtfully. “I’ll let you know when I get there.”