WWE NXT Star Debuts Bold New Look at Live Event

Stacks made a striking impression at the WWE NXT live event in Jacksonville, Florida on May 17th, debuting a brand-new look that signaled a dramatic shift in his character.

In recent weeks, fans have witnessed Stacks systematically tear apart The Family, turning against Tony D’Angelo and launching attacks on his closest allies. His relentless campaign of betrayal has even forced Adriana Rizzo into hiding, reportedly taking refuge in a safe house to escape the chaos.

His unveiling at the Jacksonville house show was not just a cosmetic change, it was a visual declaration that he is fully severing ties with The Family. The transformation underscores his evolution into a more sinister and dangerous persona, marking his official break from the group that helped define his early NXT career.

As word spreads about his new look and vicious actions, fans are left speculating on just how far Stacks will go to dismantle what remains of Tony D’Angelo’s influence in WWE NXT.