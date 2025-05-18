Darby Allin Still Off AEW TV Amid Mt. Everest Expedition

AEW’s fearless daredevil Darby Allin has been missing from the spotlight since his time-limit draw against Ricochet during the Continental Classic in New York City. That match marked his final appearance before embarking on an ambitious personal journey he had long spoken about, scaling Mt. Everest.

Allin's absence from AEW programming is the result of this highly dangerous expedition. Climbing Mt. Everest is no small feat and often demands a grueling six to ten weeks, making regular travel and television commitments impossible during that window.

As far back as January, Fightful reported that Allin was already on hiatus, with plans for a possible return in the spring of 2025. At the time, there was hope within AEW that he would be back in time for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, with further discussions suggesting he could be part of the Double or Nothing card.

However, those timelines have since passed without any confirmation or clear update on Allin's return. With no definitive word from AEW or Allin himself, fans continue to wait anxiously for news on when the risk-taking star will be back in action.