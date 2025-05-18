John Cena’s WWE Schedule Expands with New International Dates

WWE has added several new dates to John Cena’s schedule, giving fans across North America and Europe more chances to see the 16-time world champion before he steps away from the ring.

It has now been confirmed that Cena will appear on three additional episodes of Friday Night SmackDown this summer. He is set to appear in Montreal, Canada, on August 8, followed by stops in Dublin, Ireland, on August 15 and Lyon, France, on August 29. These international appearances will lead directly into the highly anticipated WWE Clash in Paris event on August 31.

While WWE has not officially stated Cena’s retirement timeline, reports suggest he has only 24 appearances left before a planned farewell this December. If accurate, each stop on his schedule may count as one of the final chapters in his legendary career.

His upcoming schedule remains packed. Alongside the new international dates, Cena is confirmed for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in Tampa on May 24, SmackDown in Knoxville on May 30, and WWE Money in the Bank in Los Angeles on June 7. He will also appear on WWE Raw in Phoenix on June 9 and will be part of SmackDown in both Lexington on June 13 and Grand Rapids on June 20.

Cena is also slated for major international shows later in the year, including Clash in Paris and WWE Crown Jewel: Perth in Australia on October 11. With limited dates remaining, fans now have a clearer window to witness one of the most iconic figures in WWE history live in action.