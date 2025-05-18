×
AEW Collision Cut Short on HBO Max, Tony Khan Issues Statement

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 18, 2025
Fans watching AEW Collision on Saturday night were caught off guard when the broadcast unexpectedly ended early and was suddenly replaced by the 2022 superhero film Black Adam starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Typically running for around two hours, the episode was cut short at the 90-minute mark on HBO Max. The abrupt transition to the movie quickly sparked jokes online, with many fans humorously blaming The Rock for “shutting down” AEW’s broadcast.

Tony Khan, AEW President, was quick to address the situation on social media. While no detailed explanation was provided, Khan acknowledged the issue and assured fans that the full episode would still be made available.

“We’re having technical problems with our studio transmission of Saturday [AEW Collision] tonight!” Khan wrote. “I’m sorry for the inconvenience to all of you great fans! We’ll have the complete show up on [HBO Max, and] in its entirety on [TNT] West.”

The full episode is expected to air at 11:00 p.m. EST on TNT West and will also be uploaded to HBO Max for on-demand viewing.

