AEW Collision Cut Short on HBO Max, Tony Khan Issues Statement

Fans watching AEW Collision on Saturday night were caught off guard when the broadcast unexpectedly ended early and was suddenly replaced by the 2022 superhero film Black Adam starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
Typically running for around two hours, the episode was cut short at the 90-minute mark on HBO Max. The abrupt transition to the movie quickly sparked jokes online, with many fans humorously blaming The Rock for “shutting down” AEW’s broadcast.
Tony Khan, AEW President, was quick to address the situation on social media. While no detailed explanation was provided, Khan acknowledged the issue and assured fans that the full episode would still be made available.
“We’re having technical problems with our studio transmission of Saturday [AEW Collision] tonight!” Khan wrote. “I’m sorry for the inconvenience to all of you great fans! We’ll have the complete show up on [HBO Max, and] in its entirety on [TNT] West.”
The full episode is expected to air at 11:00 p.m. EST on TNT West and will also be uploaded to HBO Max for on-demand viewing.
We’re having technical problems with our studio transmission of Saturday #AEWCollision tonight!, Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 18, 2025
I’m sorry for the inconvenience to all of you great fans!
We’ll have the complete show up on @StreamOnMax +
in its entirety on @TNTdrama West
8pm PT/9pm MT/10pm CT/11pm ET
tonight!
Greenville, South Carolina
May. 19th 2025
Orlando, Florida
May. 20th 2025
Rio Rancho, New Mexico
May. 21st 2025
Brampton, Ontario, Canada
May. 23rd 2025
Tampa, Florida
May. 24th 2025
Glendale, Arizona
May. 25th 2025
Leave a Comment ()