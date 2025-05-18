Nigel McGuinness Returns to the Ring at AEW Double or Nothing

Nigel McGuinness is stepping back into the ring, and fans will not have to wait long to see it happen.

During Saturday's episode of AEW Collision, McGuinness officially announced his return to in-ring competition. He will be teaming with Daniel Garcia to face off against FTR at the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view. The match will see McGuinness joining Garcia in seeking payback against FTR, who have been a dominant and disruptive force on AEW programming throughout the month.

FTR's recent turn began with repeated confrontations and bullying of veteran broadcaster Tony Schiavone. Although McGuinness initially confronted them in response, no action followed, until this week. After being called out on AEW Dynamite, McGuinness finally decided to get physical and issued the challenge.

This will mark McGuinness’s first match since December, when he answered Lee Moriarty’s open challenge at AEW Final Battle. That bout marked a surprise return to the ring after years away from active competition.

AEW Double or Nothing is scheduled for May 25, 2025, and will take place at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The show will also feature the finals of the Men’s and Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournaments.