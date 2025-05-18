×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Nigel McGuinness Returns to the Ring at AEW Double or Nothing

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 18, 2025
Nigel McGuinness Returns to the Ring at AEW Double or Nothing

Nigel McGuinness is stepping back into the ring, and fans will not have to wait long to see it happen.

During Saturday's episode of AEW Collision, McGuinness officially announced his return to in-ring competition. He will be teaming with Daniel Garcia to face off against FTR at the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view. The match will see McGuinness joining Garcia in seeking payback against FTR, who have been a dominant and disruptive force on AEW programming throughout the month.

FTR's recent turn began with repeated confrontations and bullying of veteran broadcaster Tony Schiavone. Although McGuinness initially confronted them in response, no action followed, until this week. After being called out on AEW Dynamite, McGuinness finally decided to get physical and issued the challenge.

This will mark McGuinness’s first match since December, when he answered Lee Moriarty’s open challenge at AEW Final Battle. That bout marked a surprise return to the ring after years away from active competition.

AEW Double or Nothing is scheduled for May 25, 2025, and will take place at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The show will also feature the finals of the Men’s and Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournaments.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Greenville, South Carolina

May. 19th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

May. 20th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Rio Rancho, New Mexico

May. 21st 2025

#dynamite

TNA Under Siege 2025

Brampton, Ontario, Canada

May. 23rd 2025

#under siege

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Tampa, Florida

May. 24th 2025

#snme

AEW Double Or Nothing 2025

Glendale, Arizona

May. 25th 2025

#double or nothing

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy