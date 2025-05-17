×
Tonight's AEW Collision Brings Beach Break Action to Chicago With Stacked Card

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 17, 2025
Tonight's AEW Collision Brings Beach Break Action to Chicago With Stacked Card

AEW is set to bring the summer heat to Chicago tonight with a special “Beach Break” edition of Collision, airing at 8/7c on TNT and streaming on MAX. The action comes live from the NOW Arena and promises a stacked card filled with hard-hitting bouts, a tribute to a fallen legend, and tag team chaos.

Here is what fans can expect on the May 17, 2025, episode of AEW Collision:

  • AR Fox goes head-to-head with Kyle Fletcher

  • Anna Jay takes on Megan Bayne in women’s singles action

  • Powerhouse Hobbs faces Wheeler Yuta in a clash of styles

  • “Speedball” Mike Bailey battles Blake Christian in what could be a show-stealer

  • AEW honors Steve “Mongo” McMichael with a special tribute segment featuring Ric Flair

  • The Gates of Agony square off against Bryan Keith & Big Bill in a Chicago Street Fight

  • CRU meet Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara in an AEW Tag Team Title Eliminator Match

  • A trios match featuring Tomohiro Ishii, Bandido & Brody King vs. Lance Archer, Rocky Romero & Trent Beretta

