“Sabu Was ECW”: Shane Douglas Honors Fallen Friend and Wrestling Icon

Shane Douglas, a former ECW World Champion, has issued an emotional and powerful statement following the death of his longtime friend and ECW icon, Sabu.

Douglas, speaking with PWInsider, revealed that he first learned of Sabu’s passing through a call from fellow ECW alum Francine, just moments before the news became public. The loss hit him immediately and profoundly.

“I’d found out about Sabu’s untimely passing from the Queen of Extreme Francine. She called me about 30 minutes before the horrible news broke to the rest of the world, including his tens of millions of fans around the globe. I could tell by the tone of her voice that it was not positive but… after she told me Sabu had passed away, I immediately felt as though I had to throw up. That feeling remained for the rest of the day, a day celebrated by most as a joyous & loving holiday – Mother’s Day. For our ECW family, that day was no longer such.”

While Douglas admitted that the news did not come as a shock to those closest to Sabu, it did not make it any easier to accept. In his statement, Douglas reflected on the immeasurable impact Sabu had on ECW and the wrestling business as a whole, calling him the very essence of the promotion.

“It would be a misrepresentation to say that I was shocked because it was not shocking to those of us who considered Sabu more than simply a member of the ECW family… far more! Sabu was ECW’s guidestone to the incredible and unlikely 7 year odyssey that transformed professional wrestling… FOREVER!

E-C-Dub… E-C-Dub… E-C-Dub…

We all know what that chant means today. It is confirmation, a validation that we had created something special inside the bingo hall at the corner of Swanson and Ritner. Sabu was the most important cog in that wheel that was to become Extreme Championship Wrestling. Sabu was the reason for the legend that has become ECW. Hell, he was ECW’s ‘secret sauce’, our vault-kept ‘hidden formula’. In other words, Sabu was ECW!”

Douglas then used his tribute to deliver a call to action, urging the wrestling community, fans, performers, executives, and investors, to stop ignoring the darker issues that continue to plague the industry. His message was clear: the pattern of preventable losses must end.

“We MUST change the conversation and broach into all of the contentious topics that are difficult to even discuss. Anything short of that will only prolong the repulsive current vicious cycle. And when that next death occurs, what will we all do in response? The exact same thing we’re doing today and… expecting a different outcome. I believe that’s what intelligent people call INSANITY! For my small part, I say screw that. Let’s work on a real solution. Imagine that, an actual recipe to fix and repair the root causes of this ongoing genocide. Let’s insist that all parties demand the same and require that no topic should be taboo. Anything less will be a travesty. Let’s make Sabu’s passing both the final acceptable death and the impetus for positive change. Shouldn’t Sabu’s incredible career, including all of those OMFG moments he so thrilled us with, be worth at least that?”

He ended with a heartfelt postscript to his fallen friend.

“PS: I miss you Sabu. I love you my brother. Thank you for the electricity, excitement, and commitment you imbued into wrestling. I am both heart-broken and hopeful that you are finally at peace. All I know is that heaven is about to have one hell of a main event and it’s likely that Sabu will be their first ‘homicidal, suicidal, genocidal’ wrestler to participate.”