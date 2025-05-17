×
Scott D’Amore Leads Donations as Sabu Memorial Fund Surges

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 17, 2025
Support for Sabu’s family has surged in the days following the wrestling icon’s passing, with the GoFundMe campaign established to assist with funeral expenses surpassing expectations in a remarkable show of generosity from fans and fellow wrestlers alike.

As of Saturday morning, May 17, 2025, the campaign has raised $47,759 through 262 donations, nearly double the original goal of $25,000.

The most notable donation came from Scott D’Amore, former TNA executive and current Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling owner, who contributed $15,932. His generous act has been widely acknowledged across the wrestling community. Other major donations include:

  • Anonymous – $10,000

  • Chris Jericho – $5,000

  • Ryan Barkan – $2,000

  • Joseph Janela – $1,600

The fundraiser was first announced by RVD on his 1 Of A Kind podcast, where he encouraged fans to honor Sabu’s legacy by supporting his family.

Click here to donate.

