×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Steve "Mongo" McMichael Laid to Rest in Private Ceremony in Chicago

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 17, 2025
Steve "Mongo" McMichael Laid to Rest in Private Ceremony in Chicago

A beloved figure in both football and wrestling, Steve “Mongo” McMichael was laid to rest in a private ceremony held in Chicago on Thursday, May 15, 2025.

WGN reported that the emotional farewell was attended by close friends and family who came together to pay tribute to the legendary athlete, who passed away due to complications from ALS. McMichael’s death marks the loss of a towering presence in sports history, whose legacy continues to resonate across both the NFL and professional wrestling.

McMichael cemented his name in football lore as a key member of the 1985 Chicago Bears team that captured the Super Bowl and hearts of a city. His relentless spirit on the gridiron eventually earned him induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2024.

Transitioning into professional wrestling, McMichael brought his tenacity to WCW, where he became a member of the storied Four Horsemen faction, aligning himself with Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, and Dean Malenko. His charisma and toughness made him a standout, even among giants of the industry.

Ric Flair, who shared both a ring and a deep friendship with McMichael, wrote an emotional tribute following the news of his passing: “The world just lost the incredible Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael! He was my best friend through it all! You fought one hell of a battle! Rest in peace, my friend!”

Tonight’s episode of AEW Collision will feature a special tribute segment to honor McMichael’s legacy.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Greenville, South Carolina

May. 19th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

May. 20th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Rio Rancho, New Mexico

May. 21st 2025

#dynamite

TNA Under Siege 2025

Brampton, Ontario, Canada

May. 23rd 2025

#under siege

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Tampa, Florida

May. 24th 2025

#snme

AEW Double Or Nothing 2025

Glendale, Arizona

May. 25th 2025

#double or nothing

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy