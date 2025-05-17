Steve "Mongo" McMichael Laid to Rest in Private Ceremony in Chicago

A beloved figure in both football and wrestling, Steve “Mongo” McMichael was laid to rest in a private ceremony held in Chicago on Thursday, May 15, 2025.

WGN reported that the emotional farewell was attended by close friends and family who came together to pay tribute to the legendary athlete, who passed away due to complications from ALS. McMichael’s death marks the loss of a towering presence in sports history, whose legacy continues to resonate across both the NFL and professional wrestling.

McMichael cemented his name in football lore as a key member of the 1985 Chicago Bears team that captured the Super Bowl and hearts of a city. His relentless spirit on the gridiron eventually earned him induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2024.

Transitioning into professional wrestling, McMichael brought his tenacity to WCW, where he became a member of the storied Four Horsemen faction, aligning himself with Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, and Dean Malenko. His charisma and toughness made him a standout, even among giants of the industry.

Ric Flair, who shared both a ring and a deep friendship with McMichael, wrote an emotional tribute following the news of his passing: “The world just lost the incredible Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael! He was my best friend through it all! You fought one hell of a battle! Rest in peace, my friend!”

Tonight’s episode of AEW Collision will feature a special tribute segment to honor McMichael’s legacy.