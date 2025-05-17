×
Mya Lesnar Wins Fourth Shot Put Title As Father’s WWE Future Stalls

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 17, 2025
Brock Lesnar has not appeared on WWE television since his SummerSlam showdown with Cody Rhodes in 2023, and his absence continues to spark questions about his status with the company. As the wrestling world watches and waits, Lesnar has kept out of the spotlight while legal matters loom in the background.

Meanwhile, Lesnar’s daughter, Mya Lesnar, is carving her own legacy in athletics. Competing for Colorado State, she recently captured her fourth straight shot put title at the Mountain West Conference Championships, further proving her dominance in collegiate track and field.

Although rumors have circulated for months regarding a potential return, WWE is reportedly not planning to bring Lesnar back unless their legal team gives the green light. This stems from the ongoing lawsuit filed by Janel Grant against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE, in which Lesnar was later named in amended filings.

Grant’s lawsuit alleges that McMahon sexually assaulted and trafficked her, and includes a claim that McMahon offered a sexual encounter with Grant to Lesnar as part of a contract negotiation. Lesnar is not currently facing charges but remains listed on the active roster at WWE.com.

While there is still fan interest in seeing Lesnar return to action, his future with WWE remains in doubt as the legal process continues to unfold.

