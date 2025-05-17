Swerve Strickland Delivers Ceremonial First Pitch at Diamondbacks Game

Former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland took the mound in Arizona this week to deliver the ceremonial first pitch for the MLB matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Colorado Rockies. While the pitch landed high in the strike zone, Strickland was proud of the effort, later stating it was the best first pitch he has ever thrown.
His appearance at the ballpark is yet another example of AEW’s growing presence beyond the wrestling world. As the promotion continues to carve out space in mainstream media, seeing stars like Strickland, who built his name outside the WWE system, featured in major league moments signals a significant step forward for the six-year-old company.
Within AEW, Strickland remains a central figure and is determined to reclaim the AEW World Championship. His mix of in-ring excellence and undeniable charisma continues to make him a standout, whether under the arena lights or on a pitcher’s mound.
First pitch thoughts from @swerveconfident pic.twitter.com/86OVDaYUa3, PHNX Diamondbacks (@PHNX_Dbacks) May 17, 2025
Greenville, South Carolina
May. 19th 2025
Orlando, Florida
May. 20th 2025
Rio Rancho, New Mexico
May. 21st 2025
Brampton, Ontario, Canada
May. 23rd 2025
Tampa, Florida
May. 24th 2025
Glendale, Arizona
May. 25th 2025
