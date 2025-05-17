×
Hulk Hogan’s Real American Brands Eyes Hooters Acquisition

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 17, 2025
WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is looking to bring an iconic American restaurant chain back to prominence through his company, Real American Brands. According to a new report from TMZ Sports, Hogan’s company is preparing an all-cash bid to acquire the intellectual property and branding of Hooters, the restaurant chain that filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March 2025.

The move is said to be part of Hogan’s broader mission to revive classic American brands that reflect “freedom, grit and good times.” Real American Brands believes Hooters is a perfect fit for this vision. A company spokesperson told TMZ Sports, “Hooters is more than just wings and nostalgia , it’s part of the American story. We see enormous potential to modernize the brand without losing its bold identity.”

Further comments emphasized the intent to make Hooters a cultural staple once again, describing the restaurant as “fun, fearless, and proudly American.” Hogan’s team reportedly began exploring the opportunity last month and sees this as a “perfect match” for the brand’s future direction.

Should the acquisition be finalized, Real American Brands would not operate the restaurant chain directly. Instead, they would license out the Hooters name to third-party operators. The deal would mark a major expansion for the company, which recently introduced its Real American Beer product line.

