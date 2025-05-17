Booker T Reflects on the Passing of Sabu, Calls Him an “Innovator” in Emotional Tribute

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T paid tribute to Sabu during the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, expressing deep sorrow following the death of the hardcore wrestling icon, who passed away at the age of 60.

Booker admitted he struggled to process the news and revealed just how much Sabu's passing affected him. “Sabu passed away at 60 years old. I had a bad day, I had a rough day yesterday. I’m serious. I didn’t realize I was going to take it that hard but I swear, I could not motivate yesterday at all. I couldn’t get out of bed, I really couldn’t get going, thinking about the passing of Sabu,” he shared.

Looking back on their early connection, Booker recalled his first meeting with Sabu in 1992 while wrestling in Japan. “I remember the first time I met Sabu, back in 1992. I was in Japan, standing at a little spot called the Tokyo Inn. And walked outside and my brother was getting ready to go to the gym, and a dude walks up and says, ‘Hey, I’m Sabu.’ He asked, ‘What are you guys up to?’ [My brother said] he was getting ready to go to the gym. Sabu asked, ‘Is it cool if I go with you?’ We said, ‘Yeah, it’s cool if you want to go.’ And I looked at Sabu. He had scars all over his body: on his arms, on his head, on his face, his chest, everywhere. And I was thinking at that moment, I was like, ‘Man, do I have to do that to get in the business?’ I was so freaking scared.”

Booker went on to praise Sabu’s influence on the industry, crediting him as a revolutionary force in professional wrestling. “I always had nothing but good times around Sabu. He was always quiet, he was always in his own zone. He always went out there and performed at his highest level and did what he did best. He was an innovator; he really was an innovator. People right now, still to this day, copy Sabu’s style and his in-ring performances."

He closed with heartfelt words: “So I just want to say rest in peace to Sabu and condolences to his family. He had a hell of a career man, and he will definitely be missed.”