Dominik Mysterio Declares Today’s WWE Better Than the Attitude Era

Dominik Mysterio is not backing down when it comes to voicing his opinion on the state of WWE today. In fact, the young star believes the current era of WWE is not just strong, it is superior to the iconic Attitude Era.

During a recent discussion, Dominik made it clear that he understands his view might not sit well with long-time fans. “Honestly, it’s such a good time to be in wrestling right now because I might catch a lot of heat for this, but I’m used to the heat.” Even so, he stands firm in his belief.

He laid out his reasoning by comparing today’s product to the boom period of the late ‘90s. “A lot of people would say the Attitude Era is the best era in wrestling, or the most money-driven era in wrestling, but I think this current era we are in has it beat by long… miles because we’re doing some of the best work that we have ever done.” According to Dominik, WWE’s modern-day focus on quality storytelling, athletic in-ring competition, and top-tier merchandise has raised the bar.

“Whether it’s storylines, whether it’s in-ring wrestling, merchandise that we’re producing, everything is top-level from WWE right now,” he added, pointing to the company’s current success as a sign of evolution.

He also praised WWE’s ability to deliver multiple high-caliber events in the same city on consecutive nights. “And not only that, but the revenue and money coming in; you said four nights in Tampa? You have Saturday Night’s Main Event, NXT Battleground on Sunday, Raw on Monday, NXT again on Tuesday.” Dominik stressed how such consistent, large-scale scheduling simply would not have been possible in past eras. “That wouldn’t have happened back then, especially in one place. Now the fact that we can do that, all four shows in one place, that’s truly amazing.”

