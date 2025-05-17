×
Injured Star Returns to NXT at Live Event, Challenges for Title in First Match Back

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 17, 2025
Injured Star Returns to NXT at Live Event, Challenges for Title in First Match Back

After months of recovery, a familiar face has returned to NXT’s in-ring action. Dante Chen, who had been sidelined with an injury since early this year, made his comeback at an NXT live event this week in Lakeland, Florida, stepping into a high-profile bout for the NXT Championship.

Chen confirmed his return via Twitter, revealing that he faced Oba Femi in a title match and marked his first appearance in over four months. Reflecting on the experience, Chen shared his enthusiasm about being back in competition and embraced the challenge of returning to the ring against a top opponent. “It’s been over 4 months since my last match. Happy to be back in action. ⌛️ No better way than to test myself than with a huge opportunity,” he wrote.

Chen was last seen on WWE television on the January 14 episode of NXT, where he suffered a brutal post-match attack at the hands of Ethan Page. The segment served as a storyline write-off, and he later underwent surgery for his injury.

Although Chen fell short against Oba Femi in his return bout, the response from fans has been overwhelmingly positive, with many simply glad to see him competing again. With his comeback now underway, the question becomes what lies ahead for Chen in NXT as he looks to regain momentum and work his way back into contention.

