SPOILER: Title Match Set for AEW Double or Nothing, Full Anarchy in the Arena Teams Revealed

The chaos that closed out AEW Dynamite: Beach Break has sparked speculation over who will officially compete in this year’s Anarchy in the Arena match at AEW Double or Nothing.

While the wild multi-person brawl seemed to set the stage for the match, it appears some key names are not expected to be involved. According to one source, “Speedball” Mike Bailey is currently penciled in to challenge Kazuchika Okada for the AEW Continental Championship at Double or Nothing, ruling both men out of the Anarchy in the Arena bout.

Instead, the anticipated teams for the match are shaping up to include Swerve Strickland, Willow Nightingale, Kenny Omega, Samoa Joe, and Powerhouse Hobbs on one side. Opposing them will reportedly be The Young Bucks, Jon Moxley, Gabe Kidd, and Marina Shafir.

Additionally, Katsuyori Shibata and Claudio Castagnoli are being discussed as potential final additions to each team, though nothing is confirmed.

AEW Double or Nothing 2025 will emanate from Glendale, Arizona, on May 25.