Title Match and MITB Qualifiers Set for May 23 WWE SmackDown

Next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown is beginning to take shape, and it already promises some major developments on the road to Money In The Bank 2025.

During the May 16 edition of SmackDown in Greensboro, North Carolina, WWE confirmed a major championship match set for the May 23 show. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) will put their WWE Tag Team Titles on the line against FrAxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom), the duo who recently scored an upset victory over the reigning champions.

In addition to the title bout, two high-stakes qualifying matches have been announced for the upcoming Money In The Bank ladder matches.

On the men’s side, Aleister Black, LA Knight, and Shinsuke Nakamura will battle in a triple-threat qualifier. For the women’s division, Giulia, Charlotte Flair, and Zelina Vega will face off in another triple-threat match, with the winner moving one step closer to a guaranteed title opportunity.

These additions follow the results of this week’s SmackDown, where Alexa Bliss and Solo Sikoa secured their places in the Money In The Bank matches after winning their respective qualifiers.