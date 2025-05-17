×
Nia Jax Suffers Facial Wound in WWE SmackDown Title Match

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 17, 2025
Nia Jax Suffers Facial Wound in WWE SmackDown Title Match

Nia Jax may have come up short in her bid to reclaim the WWE Women’s Championship on the May 16 edition of SmackDown, but she certainly made a statement, leaving the match with a brutal facial laceration.

Jax took to Instagram following the match to show off the painful aftermath, defiantly captioning her post with: “Nobody makes me bleed my own blood.” The bold remark quickly drew attention, with Zelina Vega reacting “Dayum!” while NXT star Lola Vice chimed in with a compliment, writing that Jax was “still cute tho.” Naomi, who was directly involved in the match, also joined in the fun on X, seeing the humour in Jax’s injury.

The cut occurred when Jax’s head struck a steel chair, ironically the same weapon Naomi introduced into the match. With Tiffany Stratton successfully defending her title, Jax’s hopes of regaining the championship she lost in January 2025 have been dashed for now, forcing her to find another path back to the top.

View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lina Fanene (@linafanene)

