WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Card Adds John Cena, Steel Cage Match

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 17, 2025
John Cena’s next opponent has been confirmed for this month’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, and it is none other than R-Truth.

During tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown, R-Truth announced in an interview with Wade Barrett that he will face Cena at the upcoming event. Barrett brought up the aftermath of WWE Backlash, where Cena put Truth through a table. However, Truth was quick to offer a different perspective.

He made it clear that he still respects Cena, calling him a figure fans have looked up to for years. Truth also refused to take any credit for Cena’s victory over Randy Orton at Backlash. In fact, he denied that it was truly Cena who attacked him.

“The John Cena I know would never be out here talking about ruining wrestling,” Truth said. While he expressed no desire to fight Cena, he admitted he might have to do so “to beat him back to his senses.” With firm resolve, Truth added that he will never give up and still lives by the words “hustle, loyalty, and respect.”

In addition to that bout, another high-stakes contest has been added to the card.

Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre will collide in a Steel Cage Match at the event. Priest appeared in a vignette during SmackDown, revealing his frustration with how the feud has consumed him. He said he is angry at himself for getting dragged into McIntyre’s “bulls, ” and declared that it is time for a definitive end to their rivalry.

According to Priest, a Steel Cage is the only environment suited for the level of intensity their battle requires. He vowed to do whatever it takes to settle things once and for all.

Here is the updated lineup for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event:

  • WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Jey Uso (c) vs. Logan Paul

  • CM Punk and Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins

  • John Cena vs. R-Truth

  • Steel Cage Match: Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Greenville, South Carolina

May. 19th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

May. 20th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Rio Rancho, New Mexico

May. 21st 2025

#dynamite

TNA Under Siege 2025

Brampton, Ontario, Canada

May. 23rd 2025

#under siege

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Tampa, Florida

May. 24th 2025

#snme

AEW Double Or Nothing 2025

Glendale, Arizona

May. 25th 2025

#double or nothing

