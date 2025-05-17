Street Profits Set to Defend WWE Tag Titles Against Fraxiom Next Week

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown will feature a major tag team championship clash, as The Street Profits are set to defend their titles against a team that already holds a surprising win over them, Fraxiom.

On this week's show, Fraxiom picked up a big victory over DIY in tag team action. However, the celebration was short-lived as DIY launched a post-match attack. Before things could escalate further, the Motor City Machine Guns stormed the ring to even the odds and fend off DIY.

Later backstage, The Street Profits approached Fraxiom to commend them on their impressive showing. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins then revealed that General Manager Nick Aldis had officially granted Fraxiom a WWE Tag Team Championship opportunity, set for next week.

While The Street Profits were visibly unimpressed by the duo’s confidence, Fraxiom remained upbeat. The two sides exchanged mutual respect before the champions walked away. Nathan Frazer closed out the segment with a bold claim, saying Fraxiom was “speedrunning” their way to the top. All that remains, he said, is to win the titles next week.

The challengers previously shocked the WWE Universe by defeating The Street Profits earlier this month, earning a post-match handshake from the reigning champions in a show of respect.

