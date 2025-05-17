WWE Smackdown Results - May 16, 2025

Tonight on Friday Night SmackDown - Chelsea Green, Alexa Bliss & Michin battle in a Women's Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Match, Aleister Black and Carmelo Hayes go at it again, Fraxiom takes on DIY, the men's Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Match pitting Jimmy Uso, Rey Fenix & Solo Sikoa against each other, Tiffany Stratton defends her Women's Gold against Nia Jax and more!

Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax are shown arriving at the arena.

Solo Sikoa comes out to the ring with Jacob Fatu and Jeff Cobb. Sikoa introduces JC (Jeff Cobb) and then says Roman Reigns ruined everything when he lost to Cody Rhodes. He says he's bringing it all back to the family and it starts today with him winning his qualifying match. Sikoa tries to speak for Jacob Fatu and Fatu grabs the mic from Sikoa and says he did what he said. He brought gold to The Family. Sikoa interrupts Fatu's catchphrase and tells Fatu everything he's done he has done to help him. He tells Fatu he loves him. He gets Fatu to say "I love you Solo" like he used to. Fatu says it but Sikoa wants more passion when he says it. Fatu and Sikoa look like they're going to scrap when we hear LA Knight's theme and he comes out of the crowd and attacks JC and then runs back into the crowd.

Michin is backstage and B-Fab comes up to her and tells her Michin in the Bank sounds good. B-Fab suggests they go for the WWE Tag Titles once she wins. Chelsea Green and her Secret Hervice pop by and Green lets them know that they'll come out on top. Alexa Bliss walks through them and tells them that she'll see them out there. B-Fab tells The Secret Hervice they're not allowed at ringside.

Match 1 - Women's Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Match: Chelsea Green -vs- Alexa Bliss -vs- Michin

Michin kicks Green out of the ring. Bliss and Michin high five and lock up. Bliss gets Michin on the mat and Green gets knocked back out of the ring. Bliss rolls up Michin and then Michin rolls up Bliss. They trade pinning attempts and then both drop kick Green off the apron back out to the floor - they follow this up with baseball slides to Green and then Michin throws Green back in the ring. Bliss and Michin fight over who gets to get in the ring first allowing Green to hit a suicide dive from inside the ring, out onto Michin and Bliss and we cut to commercial.

Back to SmackDown, Michin connects with a German Suplex on Green and then hits a sitout powerbomb and covers Green till Bliss breaks the pin. Michin and Bliss trade punches and kicks. Michin kicks down Green and both Green and Bliss sit against the turnbuckles. Michin hits a cannonball and covers Bliss for two and then covers Green for two. Michin kicks Bliss, and then Green and Michin kick each other in unison and all three women are laid out. Green and Bliss punch each other in the middle of the ring. Bliss takes down Green with a drop kick. Michin runs in and kicks Bliss and then hits Eat Defeat on Green and Bliss breaks the pin. Bliss connects with a tornado DDT on Michin and then Bliss climbs the turnbuckles and hits Twisted Bliss and covers Michin and Green breaks the pin. Green hits The UnprettiHER on Michin and Bliss pulls Michin out of the ring. Bliss hits Sister Abigail on Green and covers her for the win.

Winner: Alexa Bliss

We get a recap of last week's attack on Fraxiom and Motor City Machine Guns by DIY.

Match 2: Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom) -vs- DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa)

Axiom and Ciampa square off first. Ciampa gets Axiom on the mat with an armlock and Axiom breaks free and knocks down Ciampa. Frazer is tagged in and he kicks down Ciampa. Frazer and Axiom take turns hitting suicide dives on Gargano and Ciampa. Back in the ring, Axiom is tagged in and he clobbers Ciampa. Gargano pulls down the ropes interfering in the match allowing Ciampa to knock Axiom out of the ring. Gargano is tagged in and Axiom is thrown into the barricades several times. Back in the ring, Axiom chops Gargano. Gargano slams Axiom into the ropes and we cut to a commercial break.

Back from commercial, Ciampa beats on Axiom in the middle of the ring. Axiom is trying to tag out but Ciampa doesn't let him. Frazer is now tagged in, so is Gargano. Frazer flips around the ring and hits a shooting star press and covers Gargano for a two count. Frazer climbs the ropes and tries for a Phoenix Splash and misses. Gargano tags out and DIY hits Fairytale Ending and covers Frazer but the pin is broken. Gargano and Axiom fight outside the ring, in the ring, Ciampa hits a press backstabber and covers Frazer for two. Gargano is tagged in and Frazer and Gargano are on the top rope. Frazer hits a superplex and Axiom is tagged in and they hit a Brainbuster kick combo and cover Gargano but Ciampa breaks the pin. Axiom and Gargano punch each other back and forth in the ring. Gargano kicks Axiom and then rolls Axiom up for a two count. Axiom counters into a submission hold. Ciampa comes in and tries to rip off Axiom's mask. Frazer takes care of Ciampa and Axiom rolls up Gargano for the win.

Winners: Fraxiom

After the match DIY beat up Fraxiom. Motor City Machine Guns run down and clobber Ciampa and then take out Gargano. MCMG check on Fraxiom in the ring and they celebrate.

Rey Fenix and Andrade are backstage. Fenix says he's ready for the next level and that's Money in the Bank. Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and JC approach them and ask Andrade and Fenix where LA Knight is. Andrade and Fenix tells him they only speak Spanish. Sikoa and JC leave and Fatu locks eyes with Andrade as he leaves.

Nia Jax stretches backstage and we see Naomi slinking around like a hundred feet behind her kind of hiding.

Fraxiom celebrate backstage. The Street Profits congratulate Fraxiom and tell them they have a match next week against them.

R-Truth is interviewed by Wade Barrett. Barrett asks Truth about his thoughts on John Cena giving him the Attitude Adjustment through a table at the press conference. Truth is still on the Cena train because Truth says Cena isn't the Cena he knows. Truth says he doesn't want to fight Cena but if he has to he will. Truth tells Barrett he has a match against Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event and says he lives by the motto Hustle. Loyalty. Respect.

A video package for Damian Priest where he calls out Drew McIntyre.

Before his match, Carmelo Hayes is backstage with The Miz and they tell Aleister Black that he'll be disposed of tonight.

Match 3: Aleister Black -vs- Carmelo Hayes w/The Miz

We get the bell and Hayes runs at Black and they lock up. Black and Hayes trade holds and Hayes slaps Black. Black throws Hayes down and then men knock each other down back and forth. Black goes for Black Mass but Hayes avoids it. Hayes elbows Black and goes for a springboard plancha but Black kicks him instead. Black tries for a moonsault but The Miz moves Hayes out of the way. Hayes flips onto Black outside the ring. Back in the ring, Hayes knocks down Black and covers him for a two count and we get a commercial.

Back to SmackDown, Hayes kicks Black in the middle of the ring. Hayes climbs the ropes and Blacks runs up to him and kicks him off the turnbuckles knocking Hayes outside the ring. Back in the ring, Black takes down Hayes with some forearms and then smokes him with a kick. Black tries for a German Suplex but Hayes leaves the ring and Black connects with a moonsault outside the ring. Black throws Hayes back in the ring and covers for two. Hayes rolls up Black for two. Black kicks Hayes and Hayes hits a planting facebuster. Black hits a top rope meteora on Hayes and then a German Suplex and Black covers for two. The Miz distracts Black allowing Hayes to follow up black for a two count. Hayes then connects with a couple slams and covers Black for two. The Miz is on the apron and gets knocked down when Black sends Hayes into him. Black punches Hayes and Hayes connects with a Code Breaker. Black hits a Tiger Knee to the jaw of Hayes. Black goes for Black Mass and The Miz runs in the ring and attacks Black calling for the bell.

Winner by DQ: Aleister Black

After the match, The Miz is beaten up by Black. Hayes attacks Black and hits Nothing but Net on Black. Hayes celebrates in the ring.

Alexa Bliss and Byron Saxton are backstage. Saxton asks Bliss about her thoughts on qualifying for Money in the Bank. Bliss stops the interview and walks to Charlotte Flair. Flair asks why Bliss is all up in her business. Bliss tells Flair that they're friends. Flair says they aren't friends and never were. Bliss tells Flair when she started on NXT, Flair was the only one who was kind to her. Flair says she doesn't remember this. Giulia comes out of Nick Aldis' office and Nick Aldis tells Flair and Bliss that Giulia is the newest member of the SmackDown roster and then brings Flair to his office to talk Money in the Bank. Flair tells Bliss she doesn't need Bliss and to stay out of her way.

We come back from a commercial break to Drew McIntyre's music playing. McIntyre makes his way out to the ring. He's out here to respond to Damian Priests' request for them to finish this back and forth in a steel cage. McIntyre says the only thing Priest was right about is that they beat the crap out of each other. McIntyre says he's made Priest relevant. McIntyre tells Priest that Priest is obsessed with him. He says Priest is jealous of McIntyre and that Priest is trying to take out his competition. McIntyre agrees to the cage match at Saturday Night's Main Event. McIntyre says Priest will leave on a stretcher.

Solo Sikoa makes his way out for his match with JC Mateo and Jacob Fatu behind him. They see McIntyre on their way to the ring and they mean mug until McIntyre heads to the back.

Jimmy Uso walks backstage and hypes himself up for his Qualifying Match.

Match 4 - Men's Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Match: Solo Sikoa w/Jacob Fatu & JC Mateo -vs- Jimmy Uso -vs- Rey Fenix

Sikoa attacks Fenix right off the bat. Uso stands on the side and watches. Fenix gets to his feet and Uso attacks Sikoa. Uso and Fenix team up and double team Sikoa. Sikoa is sent out of the ring and in the ring Fenix rolls up Uso for a two count. Uso punches Fenix and Fenix kicks Uso and hits a hurricanrana on Uso and covers for two. Fenix slaps Uso in a stretch submission hold and then chops Uso in the corner. Uso chops Fenix back and Fenix hits a missile dropkick using the ropes as a springboard. Uso chops down Fenix and Fenix sends Uso outside. Sikoa slams Uso's head into the announce desk. Sikoa tries to get in the ring and Fenix kicks him off the apron. Fenix hits a high cross body from the top rope outside onto Uso and Sikoa. Back in the ring, Sikoa hits a Spinning Solo on Fenix and Sikoa punches Uso off the apron back outside the ring. Sikoa hits a Spinning Solo on Uso on the announce desk and we cut to commercial.

Back to the action, Fenix and Uso double team Sikoa and slam him into the turnbuckles. Uso is clocked on the top rope by Fenix. Fenix climbs the turnbuckles and he and Uso punch each other. Fenix jumps onto Sikoa and Uso jumps over them. Fenix rolls up Sikoa but the ref doesn't see it. Fenix jumps off the ropes into a superkick from Uso and Uso is spiked by Sikoa. Sikoa Samoan Drops Fenix and then does the same to Uso. Sikoa then does the running hip attack to both Fenix and Uso on opposite ends of the ring. Sikoa tries for a Samoan Spike but Fenix counters to a stretch hold and Uso kicks down Sikoa and Fenix rolls up Sikoa until Uso breaks the pin. In the ring, Uso and Fenix go back and forth with punches and kicks. Uso superkicks Fenix and Fenix kicks Uso back and then hits Adios Amigo on Uso. Fenix runs at Uso and Uso spears Fenix and covers him for a two count. Fatu distracts Uso and Sikoa hits a Samoan Spike on Uso. Fenix hits Adios Amigo on Sikoa and Sikoa comes back with a Samoan Spike and pins Fenix.

Winner: Solo Sikoa

After the match, LA Knight runs out and attacks JC Mateo, Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa. Nick Aldis comes out and makes a match right now pitting LA Knight against JC Mateo.

Match 5: JC Mateo w/Jacob Fatu & Solo Sikoa -vs- LA Knight

We get the bell and Mateo pushes Knight to the turnbuckles. Mateo tosses Knight again. Knight elbows Mateo and tries to roll him up but Mateo deadweights him and kicks him. Knight puts Mateo in a headlock and tries to knock down Mateo but Mateo doesn't move. Knight goes to hit a cross body, Mateo catches him and goes to suplex Knight but Knight counters and hits a neck breaker. Knight punches Mateo in the corner and Mateo picks him and walks to the middle of the ring with Knight. Mateo runs into Knight knocking him down with a forearm. Mateo delivers some forearms into Knight's back. Knight kicks Mateo and comes off the top rope with a bulldog. Sikoa distracts Knight allowing Mateo to attack Knight. Mateo throws Knight over the ropes and we cut to commercial.

We're back and Mateo is hammering down on Knight in the middle of the ring and then gets Knight trapped in a waist lock. Knight elbows out of the hold and starts to strike Mateo. Knight runs at Mateo who picks up Knight and slams him down and covers for a two count. Mateo hammers some forearms into Knight's neck and then hits a release German Suplex and covers for a two count. Knight punches Mateo and Mateo comes back with strikes on Knight. Knight is clobbered down and covered for a two count. Mateo keeps Knight in a waist lock and then throws Knight outside the ring. Knight is slammed into the ringpost and Mateo runs at him and Knight moves and Mateo is taken out by the ringpost. Knight punches out Mateo in the middle of the ring and then hits a jumping neckbreaker on Mateo. Knight takes down Mateo with an inverted DDT and hits a leaping elbow on Mateo and covers for a near fall. Knight goes for the BFT but Mateo blocks it and slams down Knight. Mateo hits a standing Moonsault and covers Knight for a two count. Mateo hits a superkick on Knight and Knight trips up Mateo on the ropes. Knight hits a running knee on Mateo and then hits a turnaround springboard crossbody onto Fatu and Sikoa. In the ring, Mateo hits The Tour of the Islands on Knight and gets the pin.

Winner: JC Mateo

Santos Escobar talks to Angel and he asks Angel about Berto and says Berto needs time. Escobar tells Angel to find Berto.

We get a video promo for Shinsuke Nakamura.

Jade Cargill talks to Tiffany Stratton backstage. Cargill tells Stratton that she's going to be champ one day. Stratton tells her to get lost and we see Naomi creeping around.

Match 6 - WWE Women's Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton(c) -vs- Nia Jax

The women lock up and Jax knocks down Stratton. Stratton fights back and is knocked down again. Stratton dropkicks Jax and Jax slams her down with a shoulder tackle. Stratton starts to kick and punch Jax and goes for a back handspring elbow but Jax catches her and tosses her onto the ropes. Jax hits a hip attack on Stratton slamming her head into the ringpost and we cut to commercial.

Back on SmackDown, Jax hits a Samoan Drop from the second rope and Stratton kicks out of the pin. Jax slams Stratton's head into the ring post and tries for another hip attack but Stratton moves and hits a baseball slide on Jax. Jax throws Stratton over the barricades. Stratton jumps off the barricade and hits a hurricanrana on Jax sending her into the ring post. Stratton hits a high cross body and covers Jax for a two count. Jax gets smoked with Stratton double kick and Stratton runs into a pop up Samoan Drop and a Senton bomb and Jax covers Stratton for two. Stratton rolls up Jax and Jax kicks out. Stratton kicks Jax, she hits a back handspring elbow followed by a Spinebuster and covers Jax for a near fall. Stratton goes for her Alabama Slam but Jax catches her and hits a sitout powerbomb followed by a leg drop and she covers Stratton for a near fall. Jax climbs to the top rope and Stratton climbs up too. Stratton slams down Jax by countering a body slam off the top rope. Naomi's music hits and she comes down with a steel chair in hand. Before she can get in the ring, Jade Cargill runs out and kicks Naomi and she chases Naomi into the crowd. Back in the ring, Jax runs into the ringpost and Stratton climbs the ropes and hits The Prettiest Moonsault Ever and Jax kicks out of the pin! Jax knocks Stratton off the apron and then clears off the announce desk. Jax Samoan Drops Stratton onto the announce desk and then sends her back in the ring. Jax climbs the ropes to hit Annihilator and Stratton tries to powerbomb her but Jax sits on Stratton and covers her but Stratton grabs the ropes to break the pin. Jax gets pissed and grabs the Women's Championship and starts leaving but grabs the chair Naomi brought to attack Stratton. As the ref is returning the belt to the time keeper's area, Stratton dropkicks Jax slamming the chair into Jax's face and hits her moonsault and gets the win.

Winner and STILL WWE Women's Champion: Tiffany Stratton

Stratton celebrates in the ring as the end credits roll.