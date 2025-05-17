Elayna Black, formerly Cora Jade, booked for Arizona Wrestling Federation Event on June 28th

Well, the Valey of the Sun is going to have a star pay a visit! Recently released WWE superstar Cora Jade, now known as Elayna Black, is coming to the Arizona Wrestling Federation!
The AWF often brings in a lot of top stars to their events and their AWF All American Grand Slam on June 28th, 2025 will be no different.
Fans interested can get tickets and more information about this appearance at this link!
https://arizona-wrestling-federation-llc.square.site/product/awf-all-american-grand-slam-6-28-2025-phoenix-az-all-ages-/196?cs=true&cst=custom&fbclid=IwY2xjawKU7hVleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFSSnFTc1BSOTM5WUdFQXRrAR6zMjXNNP9KrPrLaHP36U6Grxt7afsGBSTD-Og-2zSQ2i2bt_7r7cdCZbGtag_aem_OsE_wr-lDL2fUY5NaVWhAg
Greenville, South Carolina
May. 19th 2025
Orlando, Florida
May. 20th 2025
Rio Rancho, New Mexico
May. 21st 2025
Brampton, Ontario, Canada
May. 23rd 2025
Tampa, Florida
May. 24th 2025
Glendale, Arizona
May. 25th 2025
Leave a Comment ()