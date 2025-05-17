×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Elayna Black, formerly Cora Jade, booked for Arizona Wrestling Federation Event on June 28th

Posted By: James Walsh on May 17, 2025
Elayna Black, formerly Cora Jade, booked for Arizona Wrestling Federation Event on June 28th

Well, the Valey of the Sun is going to have a star pay a visit! Recently released WWE superstar Cora Jade, now known as Elayna Black, is coming to the Arizona Wrestling Federation!

The AWF often brings in a lot of top stars to their events and their AWF All American Grand Slam on June 28th, 2025 will be no different. 

Fans interested can get tickets and more information about this appearance at this link

https://arizona-wrestling-federation-llc.square.site/product/awf-all-american-grand-slam-6-28-2025-phoenix-az-all-ages-/196?cs=true&cst=custom&fbclid=IwY2xjawKU7hVleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFSSnFTc1BSOTM5WUdFQXRrAR6zMjXNNP9KrPrLaHP36U6Grxt7afsGBSTD-Og-2zSQ2i2bt_7r7cdCZbGtag_aem_OsE_wr-lDL2fUY5NaVWhAg

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Greenville, South Carolina

May. 19th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

May. 20th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Rio Rancho, New Mexico

May. 21st 2025

#dynamite

TNA Under Siege 2025

Brampton, Ontario, Canada

May. 23rd 2025

#under siege

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Tampa, Florida

May. 24th 2025

#snme

AEW Double Or Nothing 2025

Glendale, Arizona

May. 25th 2025

#double or nothing

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy