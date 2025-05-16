Donald Trump Invited to TNA Co-Produced “Border Brawl” in Canada

While Donald Trump remains focused on his role as U.S. President, his connection to the wrestling world still surfaces from time to time, most recently with an invitation to a unique international event.

Trump, along with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, has been officially invited to attend “The Border Brawl,” a wrestling event co-produced by Zone·ify and TNA Wrestling. The show is set to stream live for free on Zoneify.tv in both the U.S. and Canada on May 25 at 5:00 PM ET, and will take place at the Niagara Falls Convention Centre on the Canadian side.

Blending wrestling with a touch of political theater, the event pokes fun at U.S.-Canada relations amid ongoing trade discussions. Doug Edwards, President of Zone·tv, commented, “The level of political sparring in the U.S. – Canada trade and tariff talks has been a spectacle, to say the least. Having our two leaders settle this at the ‘Border Brawl’ wrestling event may be the best and most entertaining way to get the deals done.”

The card will include appearances by Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake, Jacques Rougeau, Kelly Kelly, Rampage Jackson, and multiple TNA Wrestling stars, with additional talent still to be announced. Fans can also look forward to a post-show meet-and-greet.