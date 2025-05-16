WWE ID Stars Sean Legacy and It’s Gal Set for BRCW Underground Showdown

Boca Raton Championship Wrestling (BRCW) is set to host its first-ever WWE ID match as part of a new collaboration with WWE’s international developmental program. The match will feature Sean Legacy and It’s Gal, two rising competitors currently signed to WWE ID.
Sean Legacy will be making his BRCW debut at the upcoming BRCW Underground event. Known for his high-energy, athletic style, Legacy has started to make waves within WWE’s developmental ranks. His opponent, It’s Gal, brings her own experience to the bout, having already competed on an international stage under the WWE ID banner.
This match represents a significant milestone for BRCW, as it marks the promotion’s first time hosting a sanctioned WWE ID bout. The WWE ID program is focused on scouting and showcasing talent from across the globe, and this match signals a growing partnership between WWE and independent promotions like BRCW.
BRCW Underground will be held in South Florida, with exact date and venue details to be announced soon.
Greensboro, North Carolina
May. 16th 2025
Greenville, South Carolina
May. 19th 2025
Orlando, Florida
May. 20th 2025
Rio Rancho, New Mexico
May. 21st 2025
Brampton, Ontario, Canada
May. 23rd 2025
Tampa, Florida
May. 24th 2025
Glendale, Arizona
May. 25th 2025
Leave a Comment ()