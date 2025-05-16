WWE ID Stars Sean Legacy and It’s Gal Set for BRCW Underground Showdown

Boca Raton Championship Wrestling (BRCW) is set to host its first-ever WWE ID match as part of a new collaboration with WWE’s international developmental program. The match will feature Sean Legacy and It’s Gal, two rising competitors currently signed to WWE ID.

Sean Legacy will be making his BRCW debut at the upcoming BRCW Underground event. Known for his high-energy, athletic style, Legacy has started to make waves within WWE’s developmental ranks. His opponent, It’s Gal, brings her own experience to the bout, having already competed on an international stage under the WWE ID banner.

This match represents a significant milestone for BRCW, as it marks the promotion’s first time hosting a sanctioned WWE ID bout. The WWE ID program is focused on scouting and showcasing talent from across the globe, and this match signals a growing partnership between WWE and independent promotions like BRCW.

BRCW Underground will be held in South Florida, with exact date and venue details to be announced soon.