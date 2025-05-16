×
WWE Eyes Latin Market With Live Events in Mexico

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 16, 2025
WWE's recent acquisition of Mexico's premier lucha libre promotion AAA, announced during WrestleMania 41 weekend, appears to be the start of a larger strategy aimed at expanding into Latin America. New insights have surfaced regarding how WWE plans to deepen its presence in the region, with multiple live events reportedly in the works.

According to a report from WrestleVotes, WWE is preparing to stage several shows across Mexico “in the near future.” The centerpiece of this expansion will be a major attraction branded as “SuperShow Mexico,” designed to highlight the partnership and bring WWE’s production style to a new international audience. Specific dates and locations have not yet been finalized, but the effort marks a significant step forward in WWE’s global ambitions.

This push into Mexico stands in contrast to WWE’s current domestic strategy, where the company has actively reduced the number of live events held in the United States. TKO executives have stated they intend to “continue to prune” the domestic touring schedule, focusing instead on markets with growth potential.

The international crossover between promotions is already taking shape. WWE stars Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo are scheduled to appear at AAA’s Triplemania Regia on June 15, alongside several TNA Wrestling champions, including Joe Hendry. In addition, WWE Women’s United States Champion Zelina Vega has expressed interest in defending her title within AAA, further cementing the collaborative potential of the acquisition.

