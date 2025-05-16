×
WWE SmackDown Launches Money In The Bank 2025 Build Tonight

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 16, 2025
The journey toward WWE Money In The Bank 2025 officially kicks off this evening.

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown will air live from the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. Fans in the United States can catch the broadcast on the USA Network at 8/7c, while international viewers can tune in via Netflix.

As the build to the June 7 premium live event begins, the focus of this week's edition is set squarely on the first round of qualifying matches for both the Men’s and Women’s Money In The Bank ladder matches. No other matches or segments have been confirmed as of now, keeping the rest of the show under wraps.

