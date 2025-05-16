WWE SmackDown Launches Money In The Bank 2025 Build Tonight

The journey toward WWE Money In The Bank 2025 officially kicks off this evening.
Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown will air live from the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. Fans in the United States can catch the broadcast on the USA Network at 8/7c, while international viewers can tune in via Netflix.
As the build to the June 7 premium live event begins, the focus of this week's edition is set squarely on the first round of qualifying matches for both the Men’s and Women’s Money In The Bank ladder matches. No other matches or segments have been confirmed as of now, keeping the rest of the show under wraps.
Greensboro, North Carolina
May. 16th 2025
Greenville, South Carolina
May. 19th 2025
Orlando, Florida
May. 20th 2025
Rio Rancho, New Mexico
May. 21st 2025
Brampton, Ontario, Canada
May. 23rd 2025
Tampa, Florida
May. 24th 2025
Glendale, Arizona
May. 25th 2025
Leave a Comment ()