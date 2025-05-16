Mark Briscoe Challenges Ricochet to Stretcher Match at AEW Double or Nothing 2025

Mark Briscoe and Ricochet’s heated rivalry may soon reach a brutal climax at AEW Double or Nothing, as Briscoe has issued a challenge for a stipulation match that could leave one man being wheeled out.

Following this week's episode of Dynamite, AEW shared a backstage promo featuring Briscoe calling out Ricochet for a stretcher match at the upcoming pay-per-view on Sunday, May 25. While the match has not yet been officially added to the card, all eyes are now on Ricochet for his response.

“Ricochet, you have been the perpetual thorn in my side, the proverbial chap of my ass for the better part of two months,” Briscoe stated. “So it’s about time we ended this. I’m tired of looking at you, you bald-headed bully.”

Earlier in the Beach Break edition of Dynamite, Ricochet picked up a victory over Zach Gowen, but attempted to assault Gowen further after the bell. Briscoe quickly made his presence felt, chasing Ricochet off and standing up for Gowen. In the aftermath, Briscoe made it clear that he intends to deliver payback in the most punishing way possible, by sending Ricochet to the hospital.

Double or Nothing is set to take place at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. With one episode of Dynamite and two episodes of Collision left before the event, there is still time for Ricochet to either accept or reject Briscoe’s high-stakes challenge.