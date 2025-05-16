WWE 2K26 Officially Announced by Take-Two Interactive

Take-Two Interactive has officially confirmed the next installment in its long-running WWE video game series. During the company's latest earnings call, it was revealed that WWE 2K26 is currently in development and scheduled to release during Take-Two’s fiscal year 2026, which spans from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026. This news was first compiled and reported by The SmackDown Hotel.

The announcement follows the successful launch of WWE 2K25, which arrived on March 14, 2025, for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Fans were also treated to the Deadman and Bloodline special editions, which dropped a week earlier on March 7.

In addition to the console release, Take-Two confirmed that WWE 2K Mobile is also in the works. This new mobile title is being developed in partnership with Netflix and is expected to arrive in Fall 2025. The mobile game will bring the in-ring action of WWE to a broader audience on a new platform.

WWE 2K26 is part of a stacked release schedule for Take-Two’s fiscal 2026, which also includes Borderlands 4 (set for September 12, 2025) and Mafia: The Old Country (launching August 8, 2025). The publisher is optimistic about its financial trajectory, aiming for continued growth and record-setting net bookings.