×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE 2K26 Officially Announced by Take-Two Interactive

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 16, 2025
WWE 2K26 Officially Announced by Take-Two Interactive

Take-Two Interactive has officially confirmed the next installment in its long-running WWE video game series. During the company's latest earnings call, it was revealed that WWE 2K26 is currently in development and scheduled to release during Take-Two’s fiscal year 2026, which spans from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026. This news was first compiled and reported by The SmackDown Hotel.

The announcement follows the successful launch of WWE 2K25, which arrived on March 14, 2025, for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Fans were also treated to the Deadman and Bloodline special editions, which dropped a week earlier on March 7.

In addition to the console release, Take-Two confirmed that WWE 2K Mobile is also in the works. This new mobile title is being developed in partnership with Netflix and is expected to arrive in Fall 2025. The mobile game will bring the in-ring action of WWE to a broader audience on a new platform.

WWE 2K26 is part of a stacked release schedule for Take-Two’s fiscal 2026, which also includes Borderlands 4 (set for September 12, 2025) and Mafia: The Old Country (launching August 8, 2025). The publisher is optimistic about its financial trajectory, aiming for continued growth and record-setting net bookings.

Tweet

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Greensboro, North Carolina

May. 16th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RAW

Greenville, South Carolina

May. 19th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

May. 20th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Rio Rancho, New Mexico

May. 21st 2025

#dynamite

TNA Under Siege 2025

Brampton, Ontario, Canada

May. 23rd 2025

#under siege

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Tampa, Florida

May. 24th 2025

#snme

AEW Double Or Nothing 2025

Glendale, Arizona

May. 25th 2025

#double or nothing

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy