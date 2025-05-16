RVD Refutes Claims About Sabu’s Death

The wrestling world is still reeling from the loss of Sabu, who passed away last week at the age of 60. While tributes and memories continue to pour in, speculation around the circumstances of his death has begun to circulate online. One of the most prominent claims, suggesting Sabu died from cardiac arrest, has now been firmly challenged by his longtime friend and fellow wrestling legend, Rob Van Dam.

Speaking on his 1 of a Kind podcast, RVD addressed growing rumors that surfaced after a video was posted by Kenny Casanova, Sabu’s biographer. In the clip, Casanova cited conversations with Sabu’s sister Paulina and his ex-wife Jeanie’s brother, stating that the ECW icon passed away from cardiac arrest. However, RVD was quick to correct the record and shut down the claim with conviction.

“Also, I saw a video today that said, um, Sabu’s cause of death. Same guy, Kenny Casanova. I watched it, and Kenny Casanova says, ‘Well, it turns out that he talked to, Sabu’s sister.’ Sabu’s sister, Paulina. And also, um, Jeanie’s brother. I’m trying to think of his name. Um, yeah, he did say that. He did. Okay. Yeah, he says that, and then he says, so it turns out that it was, um, cardiac arrest, right? That’s what he said.”

RVD pushed back on the claim by clarifying that he is in regular contact with Paulina and even spoke directly with the coroner’s investigator just a day before recording his podcast. According to him, no official cause of death has been confirmed.

“I can tell you right now, and this is me, I talk to Paulina several times a day. I talked to the coroner investigator yesterday. They are not, and have not, released the cause of death yet. 100%. 100% fact. I’m 100% certain.”

RVD also explained that a legal complication is currently delaying the process. Sabu’s wife, who lives in Japan, still has authority over key decisions since the couple never finalized their divorce. Her signature is required to release official documentation, including the cause of death. According to RVD, efforts to reach her have so far been unsuccessful.

“Check this out, guess who’s got the authority to make decisions? She does. In Japan. Like, she doesn’t want nothing to do with it. They never got the official divorce. Divorce. Yeah. So, we need her signature for several things. And I don’t want to get too personal on what the holdup is, but it’s everything. And, um, part of that is the cause of death. And I have, and I have, gotten to reach her through a mutual friend. Um, and she doesn’t want nothing to do with this, but trying to get her to understand that, um, in the meantime, without her signature, everything is held up.”