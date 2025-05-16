CM Punk Removed from WWE Saudi Arabia Promo Ahead of Night of Champions

CM Punk’s status for WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia has come into question following his removal from an updated promotional video for the event. Scheduled for June 28, 2025, the revised video was shared by the official Riyadh Season X account and now features Seth Rollins in Punk’s place. Punk had originally been included in earlier versions of the promotion.

This change has reignited discussion about Punk’s previous criticism of WWE’s relationship with Saudi Arabia. In 2020, he posted a now-deleted tweet aimed at The Miz, saying, “Go suck a blood money covered d, in Saudi Arabia you f, ing dork.” Punk later clarified that he did not “hate going to Saudi Arabia as he’d never been,” which some fans saw as a potential softening of his stance.

Night of Champions is currently set to be WWE’s only visit to Saudi Arabia in 2025, as Crown Jewel has been moved to Australia this year, and Royal Rumble is scheduled to take place in the Kingdom in early 2026.

Punk’s removal from the promo leaves his participation at the June event uncertain. However, he is still advertised for in-ring action on May 25 at Saturday Night’s Main Event, where he will team with Sami Zayn against Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker.