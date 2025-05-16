×
JBL Says Big Van Vader “Absolutely Hated” Working With Hulk Hogan in WCW

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 16, 2025
John Bradshaw Layfield recently opened up about Big Van Vader’s strong dislike for his WCW feud with Hulk Hogan in 1995, providing a candid look into the late wrestler’s frustrations during that time.

While speaking on the Something to Wrestle podcast, JBL reflected on a conversation he had with Vader in 1996, shortly after the imposing star left WCW and joined WWE. Layfield made it clear that Vader harbored deep resentment toward the creative direction of his storyline with Hogan.

“It wasn’t frustration, it was way past that, he hated it, absolutely hated it,” JBL said. “When he came to WWE, he said, ‘I’ll never let anybody Hulk up on me again.’ He said that a few times, he hated it, absolutely.”

Although their rivalry was heavily featured in WCW’s programming at the time, Vader apparently believed the storyline did more harm than good for his career. JBL emphasized that Vader’s issues were not personal toward Hogan himself, but instead rooted in how the angle was handled creatively.

“I don’t think he thought Hogan took advantage of him,” JBL clarified. “He simply thought he was put in a bad spot. Here you have the guy who helped create WrestleMania, who’s creating the biggest storyline, maybe of all time, with the nWo, or about to, and Leon was put in a terrible spot, and he absolutely hated it.”

While Vader’s feud with Hogan may have left him frustrated, his legacy as a powerful and respected presence in the ring remains firmly intact.

