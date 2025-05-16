×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Tommy Dreamer Praises Myles Borne’s Emotional Promo on WWE NXT

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 16, 2025
Tommy Dreamer Praises Myles Borne’s Emotional Promo on WWE NXT

Tommy Dreamer was impressed with Myles Borne’s promo on this week’s episode of WWE NXT, praising the rising star for setting himself apart ahead of his high-stakes match against Oba Femi at NXT Battleground on May 25.

Borne delivered an emotional message during Tuesday's show, opening up about being partially deaf and dedicating his journey to fans with disabilities. The heartfelt promo has since drawn praise from fans and wrestling personalities alike, including Dreamer, who discussed it on Busted Open Radio.

Speaking about Borne’s standout moment, Dreamer remarked, “I think the most important thing about Myles Borne last night was that he pulled himself away from the pack in the sense of ‘I’m not this Randy Orton clone. I’m Myles Borne.’ He was so open and honest with his fans.”

He continued, “I thought his promo was beautiful, from the heart, and it was great. I know it worked because when Ethan Page interrupted, when the fans started ‘He can’t hear you’, I was just like ‘Yes! That’s a shirt!’ Just like John Cena can’t see you or you can’t see me, that’s a shirt for him. In the ring, he’s got it all.”

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Greensboro, North Carolina

May. 16th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RAW

Greenville, South Carolina

May. 19th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

May. 20th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Rio Rancho, New Mexico

May. 21st 2025

#dynamite

TNA Under Siege 2025

Brampton, Ontario, Canada

May. 23rd 2025

#under siege

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Tampa, Florida

May. 24th 2025

#snme

AEW Double Or Nothing 2025

Glendale, Arizona

May. 25th 2025

#double or nothing

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy