Tommy Dreamer Praises Myles Borne’s Emotional Promo on WWE NXT

Tommy Dreamer was impressed with Myles Borne’s promo on this week’s episode of WWE NXT, praising the rising star for setting himself apart ahead of his high-stakes match against Oba Femi at NXT Battleground on May 25.

Borne delivered an emotional message during Tuesday's show, opening up about being partially deaf and dedicating his journey to fans with disabilities. The heartfelt promo has since drawn praise from fans and wrestling personalities alike, including Dreamer, who discussed it on Busted Open Radio.

Speaking about Borne’s standout moment, Dreamer remarked, “I think the most important thing about Myles Borne last night was that he pulled himself away from the pack in the sense of ‘I’m not this Randy Orton clone. I’m Myles Borne.’ He was so open and honest with his fans.”

He continued, “I thought his promo was beautiful, from the heart, and it was great. I know it worked because when Ethan Page interrupted, when the fans started ‘He can’t hear you’, I was just like ‘Yes! That’s a shirt!’ Just like John Cena can’t see you or you can’t see me, that’s a shirt for him. In the ring, he’s got it all.”