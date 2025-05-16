Indi Hartwell Scores Debut Victory in TNA

Indi Hartwell made a winning start to her TNA career, securing her first victory on this week’s episode of Impact. In her in-ring debut for the company, Hartwell defeated Kelsey Heather in singles action.

Following the match, Hartwell began to cut a promo, but was interrupted by Mustafa Ali and Tasha Steelz, setting the stage for potential future tensions.

Hartwell officially signed with TNA at the Rebellion pay-per-view after departing WWE earlier this year.