Indi Hartwell Scores Debut Victory in TNA

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 16, 2025
Indi Hartwell made a winning start to her TNA career, securing her first victory on this week’s episode of Impact. In her in-ring debut for the company, Hartwell defeated Kelsey Heather in singles action.

Following the match, Hartwell began to cut a promo, but was interrupted by Mustafa Ali and Tasha Steelz, setting the stage for potential future tensions.

Hartwell officially signed with TNA at the Rebellion pay-per-view after departing WWE earlier this year.

