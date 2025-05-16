Indi Hartwell Scores Debut Victory in TNA

Indi Hartwell made a winning start to her TNA career, securing her first victory on this week’s episode of Impact. In her in-ring debut for the company, Hartwell defeated Kelsey Heather in singles action.
Following the match, Hartwell began to cut a promo, but was interrupted by Mustafa Ali and Tasha Steelz, setting the stage for potential future tensions.
Hartwell officially signed with TNA at the Rebellion pay-per-view after departing WWE earlier this year.
.@indi_hartwell makes her TNA debut RIGHT NOW!, TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 16, 2025
WATCH #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/YdTMR8sWcT pic.twitter.com/CwBw5siVrm
Hurts Donut seals the victory & makes an IMPACT for @indi_hartwell in her debut!, TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 16, 2025
WATCH #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/YdTMR8sonl pic.twitter.com/Pgs8pRm5vO
Greensboro, North Carolina
May. 16th 2025
Greenville, South Carolina
May. 19th 2025
Orlando, Florida
May. 20th 2025
Rio Rancho, New Mexico
May. 21st 2025
Brampton, Ontario, Canada
May. 23rd 2025
Tampa, Florida
May. 24th 2025
Glendale, Arizona
May. 25th 2025
Leave a Comment ()