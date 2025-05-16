Full Lineup Announced for TNA IMPACT! Under Siege Go-Home Episode

A stacked lineup has been confirmed for the Thursday, May 22 edition of TNA Impact, serving as the final stop before the Under Siege event airs live the following night on TNA Plus.

World Champion Joe Hendry will team with Elijah to take on Moose and Brian Myers of The System. This match will provide a preview of what is to come at Under Siege, where Hendry and Elijah are set to battle Trick Williams and Frankie Kazarian in a high-stakes tag team bout.

Also set for next Thursday is a tag team match pitting AJ Francis and KC Navarro of First Class against Mike Santana and Sami Callihan. This encounter will add further tension ahead of Under Siege, where Francis and Santana will go head-to-head in singles action.

The storyline tension between TNA authority figures continues to escalate, and next week’s show will feature an in-ring debate between Santino Marella and Mr. Stone. Their conflict ties directly into Under Siege, where Marella will accompany his daughter, Arianna Grace, to the ring for her match against Tessa Blanchard, who will have Mr. Stone in her corner.

Additionally, Mustafa Ali is set to face Ace Austin in what promises to be a fast-paced encounter between two of TNA’s most dynamic stars.

Here is the announced card for the May 22 TNA Impact: