Full Lineup Announced for TNA IMPACT! Under Siege Go-Home Episode

A stacked lineup has been confirmed for the Thursday, May 22 edition of TNA Impact, serving as the final stop before the Under Siege event airs live the following night on TNA Plus.
World Champion Joe Hendry will team with Elijah to take on Moose and Brian Myers of The System. This match will provide a preview of what is to come at Under Siege, where Hendry and Elijah are set to battle Trick Williams and Frankie Kazarian in a high-stakes tag team bout.
Also set for next Thursday is a tag team match pitting AJ Francis and KC Navarro of First Class against Mike Santana and Sami Callihan. This encounter will add further tension ahead of Under Siege, where Francis and Santana will go head-to-head in singles action.
The storyline tension between TNA authority figures continues to escalate, and next week’s show will feature an in-ring debate between Santino Marella and Mr. Stone. Their conflict ties directly into Under Siege, where Marella will accompany his daughter, Arianna Grace, to the ring for her match against Tessa Blanchard, who will have Mr. Stone in her corner.
Additionally, Mustafa Ali is set to face Ace Austin in what promises to be a fast-paced encounter between two of TNA’s most dynamic stars.
Here is the announced card for the May 22 TNA Impact:
Joe Hendry and Elijah vs. Moose and Brian Myers
AJ Francis and KC Navarro vs. Mike Santana and Sami Callihan
Mr. Stone and Santino Marella in-ring debate
Mustafa Ali vs. Ace Austin
Greensboro, North Carolina
May. 16th 2025
Greenville, South Carolina
May. 19th 2025
Orlando, Florida
May. 20th 2025
Rio Rancho, New Mexico
May. 21st 2025
Brampton, Ontario, Canada
May. 23rd 2025
Tampa, Florida
May. 24th 2025
Glendale, Arizona
May. 25th 2025
