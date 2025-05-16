×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Four New Matches Announced for TNA Under Siege on May 23

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 16, 2025
Four New Matches Announced for TNA Under Siege on May 23

Four new matches have been added to the growing card for TNA’s upcoming Under Siege event, which will stream live on TNA+ on Friday, May 23.

Among the latest additions is a unique inter-promotional showdown as Tessa Blanchard takes on WWE NXT’s Arianna Grace. This encounter plays off the ongoing tension between Grace’s father, TNA official Santino Marella, and NXT's Mr. Stone, who will accompany Blanchard to the ring. Marella will be in his daughter’s corner, further fueling the storyline heat heading into the bout.

The Knockouts Tag Team Championship will also be defended, with Ash by Elegance and Heather by Elegance set to put their titles on the line against the former champions, Jody Threat and Dani Luna of Spitfire. This matchup could serve as a major reset point for the women’s tag division.

Another newly announced contest sees Mike Santana going one-on-one with AJ Francis. With both competitors gaining momentum in recent weeks, the winner could find themselves in contention for a future shot at the TNA World Championship.

Rounding out the fresh matchups, Matt Cardona earned a title opportunity on Thursday’s edition of Impact by securing a hard-fought victory, making him the new number one contender to Steve Maclin’s TNA International Championship. That bout is now locked in for Under Siege.

The updated card now features a blend of championship defenses, personal rivalries, and inter-promotional intrigue, showcasing a broad spectrum of talent from TNA and beyond.

Confirmed Lineup for TNA Under Siege , Friday, May 23:

  • Joe Hendry & Elijah vs. Trick Williams & Frankie Kazarian

  • Knockouts World Championship: Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Victoria Crawford

  • TNA Tag Team Championship: Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth (c) vs. Matt Hardy & Leon Slater

  • Eddie Edwards vs. Cody Deaner (If Deaner wins, he earns a new TNA contract)

  • TNA International Championship: Steve Maclin (c) vs. Matt Cardona

  • Knockouts Tag Team Championship: Ash by Elegance & Heather by Elegance (c) vs. Jody Threat & Dani Luna

  • Mike Santana vs. AJ Francis

  • Tessa Blanchard (w/ Mr. Stone) vs. Arianna Grace (w/ Santino Marella)

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Greensboro, North Carolina

May. 16th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RAW

Greenville, South Carolina

May. 19th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

May. 20th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Rio Rancho, New Mexico

May. 21st 2025

#dynamite

TNA Under Siege 2025

Brampton, Ontario, Canada

May. 23rd 2025

#under siege

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Tampa, Florida

May. 24th 2025

#snme

AEW Double Or Nothing 2025

Glendale, Arizona

May. 25th 2025

#double or nothing

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy