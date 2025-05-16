Four New Matches Announced for TNA Under Siege on May 23

Four new matches have been added to the growing card for TNA’s upcoming Under Siege event, which will stream live on TNA+ on Friday, May 23.

Among the latest additions is a unique inter-promotional showdown as Tessa Blanchard takes on WWE NXT’s Arianna Grace. This encounter plays off the ongoing tension between Grace’s father, TNA official Santino Marella, and NXT's Mr. Stone, who will accompany Blanchard to the ring. Marella will be in his daughter’s corner, further fueling the storyline heat heading into the bout.

The Knockouts Tag Team Championship will also be defended, with Ash by Elegance and Heather by Elegance set to put their titles on the line against the former champions, Jody Threat and Dani Luna of Spitfire. This matchup could serve as a major reset point for the women’s tag division.

Another newly announced contest sees Mike Santana going one-on-one with AJ Francis. With both competitors gaining momentum in recent weeks, the winner could find themselves in contention for a future shot at the TNA World Championship.

Rounding out the fresh matchups, Matt Cardona earned a title opportunity on Thursday’s edition of Impact by securing a hard-fought victory, making him the new number one contender to Steve Maclin’s TNA International Championship. That bout is now locked in for Under Siege.

The updated card now features a blend of championship defenses, personal rivalries, and inter-promotional intrigue, showcasing a broad spectrum of talent from TNA and beyond.

Confirmed Lineup for TNA Under Siege , Friday, May 23: