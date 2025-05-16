×
Ted DiBiase Jr. Faces Decades in Prison Over Federal Welfare Scheme

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 16, 2025
Ted DiBiase Jr. Faces Decades in Prison Over Federal Welfare Scheme

Former WWE star Ted DiBiase Jr. is set to stand trial in August 2025 on multiple federal charges tied to the massive Mississippi welfare fraud scandal, considered the largest public corruption case in the state’s history. He faces up to decades in prison if convicted, with charges including conspiracy, wire fraud, theft involving federal funds, and money laundering, some carrying penalties of up to 20 years each.

DiBiase Jr. was indicted in April 2023 and accused of being part of a scheme that funneled federal welfare money, meant for the state’s poorest residents, into services that were never provided or misused for personal benefit. His trial is scheduled to begin August 26, with jury selection on August 19. Pre-trial deadlines include expert witness disclosures in June and motion submissions in July. The court previously granted more preparation time due to the extensive discovery material.

The investigation centers on the misappropriation of millions in federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funds through nonprofits like the Mississippi Community Education Center, led by Nancy New, who has pleaded guilty to related charges. Funds were often redirected to high-profile individuals, including DiBiase Jr., his family, and others.

Ted DiBiase Sr., WWE Hall of Famer and the defendant’s father, has not been criminally charged but is entangled in civil litigation. His ministry, Heart of David Ministries, received over $2 million in TANF funds for allegedly unprovided services. The state has ordered a repayment of over $722,000. He denies the allegations in the civil suit filed against him by the Mississippi Department of Human Services.

Other key figures involved in the scandal include former Mississippi DHS Director John Davis, who received a 90-year state sentence (with 58 suspended), and DiBiase Jr.'s brother Brett DiBiase, who has pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges for his role in the misuse of welfare funds.

As the trial date nears, all eyes will be on Ted DiBiase Jr. as he becomes the latest high-profile figure to face the consequences of the sprawling fraud investigation. The outcome is expected to have wide-reaching implications for accountability in the handling of public assistance programs.

