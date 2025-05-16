×
Nikki Bella Finalizes Divorce from Artem Chigvintsev with $200K Settlement

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 16, 2025
The divorce between former WWE star Nikki Bella (Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace) and professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev has officially been settled, with finalized court documents detailing financial and custody arrangements.

As outlined in the agreement, Nikki Bella will pay Artem $3,500 per month in child support for their son, Matteo. She is also making a lump-sum payment totaling $200,000 split into two $100,000 installments.

In addition to child support, Bella will cover the full cost of Matteo’s speech therapy, while both parents will split expenses for extracurricular activities “halfsies,” as stated in the filing.

On the business side, Nikki retains full control of assets under her name, including Stephanie Nicole Garcia Entertainment and her Bonita Bonita wine brand. Custody of Matteo will be shared, with the parents alternating major holidays each year.

TMZ also noted past tensions, reporting that “cops arrested Artem in August of last year after he allegedly attacked her,” leading Bella to file a restraining order. Artem denied the claims, asserting Nikki “made up everything to pin the blame on him.”

Despite these issues, the settlement was agreed upon in November 2024 and made official in May 2025. Representatives for both have not commented on the matter.

