Carmella Recalls Positive Experience Working with Vince McMahon

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 16, 2025
Carmella has offered thoughtful reflections on her time working with former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, focusing on their professional relationship despite the widespread controversy surrounding his exit from the company. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion, who departed WWE in early 2025, spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Zack Heydorn about the support she received from McMahon during her tenure.

“I loved working with Vince, I really did,” Carmella said. “All of that, everything, the noise that has happened, that aside, my personal experience with Vince was nothing but positive.”

Carmella praised McMahon for being receptive to ideas and making himself accessible to the talent. “He was always so open to anything that I would have to suggest or if I had questions or concerns. I could always go to him, and he would always make time for the talent. He really would,” she shared. “I feel so grateful for the time to learn from him. His mind for this business is so incredible.”

She recalled her 2017 pitch to align with James Ellsworth as a standout example of McMahon embracing her creative vision. “I did not sit in the corner and take what was given. I always tried to make the most of whatever I was given and I would try to have feedback and collaborate,” she said. Carmella believes McMahon respected her initiative and desire to contribute beyond what was assigned.

