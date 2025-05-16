Olympians From Canada, South Africa, and Austria Begin WWE Training

WWE has expanded its global talent roster by welcoming three distinguished international athletes to the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. These new recruits, each with a rich background in Olympic-level judo and discus throwing, are now beginning their journey to potentially becoming WWE Superstars.

One of the standout names is 27-year-old Shady Elnahas from Canada. A highly decorated judoka, Elnahas has earned gold medals at the Pan-American Games across five consecutive years (2019 through 2024) and secured gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the 100 kg category. He also represented Canada in judo at the Olympic Games in both Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024.

Joining him is 23-year-old Francois Prinsloo of South Africa, a world-class discus thrower who competed at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Prinsloo’s entry into the WWE system reflects his strong athletic foundation and international experience.

Also entering the fold is 27-year-old Aaron Fara of Austria. Fara represented his country in judo at the Paris 2024 Olympics, competing in the men’s 100 kg division as well as the mixed team event.

These signings reflect WWE’s ongoing commitment to scouting elite athletes from around the world and integrating them into its developmental system, further strengthening its global presence.