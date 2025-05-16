Hulk Hogan Back to Work Day After Neck Fusion Procedure

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, 71, recently underwent a neck fusion procedure on May 14, 2025, and is said to be recovering well. According to TMZ Sports, Hogan's representative described it as a “little fusion procedure” aimed at helping him “feel a little better.” Impressively, Hogan was reportedly back to work the next day.

The surgery adds to Hogan’s long history of medical procedures, which he attributes to the wear and tear of his wrestling career. In an interview last year, he revealed undergoing at least 25 surgeries in ten years, including multiple back operations and joint replacements.

Despite the physical toll, Hogan remains active and is currently working on launching Real American Freestyle Wrestling with Eric Bischoff. The league’s debut is expected on August 30, 2025.

WNS wishes Hogan all the best in his recovery.