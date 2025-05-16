×
AEW Dynamite Hits Year-High Viewership on May 14

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 16, 2025
AEW Dynamite drew 682,000 viewers on May 14, 2025, its highest total of the year. The episode earned a 0.17 rating in the key Adults 18-49 demographic, ranking tenth among all cable shows that night despite strong competition from the NBA and NHL playoffs.

In the 18-49 demo, AEW scored 0.24 with men and 0.11 with women. In the Adults 25-54 demo, it posted a 0.27 rating, with men at 0.38 and women at 0.16. The show also drew a 0.42 household rating, translating to around 522,000 to 535,000 homes.

The night’s top performer was the NBA Playoffs game between the Knicks and Celtics, which earned a 1.44 demo rating and nearly 5 million viewers. NHL playoff coverage and shows like Survivor and NBC’s “Chicago” dramas also drew strong numbers.

Even with heavy competition, AEW Dynamite stayed in the cable top 10, showing it still has a committed fanbase.

