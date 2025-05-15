TNA Impact Results - May 15, 2025

TNA iMPACT starts ... NOW!

Tessa Blanchard & Victoria Crawford vs. Nikkita Lyons & Masha Slamovich

Victoria Crawford with a slap to the face of Masha. Masha takes down Victoria with a clothesline and takes her down with multiple hairmares and goes for the cover but Victoria kicks out at two. Masha chases Victoria to the corner and Victoria trips her down and Tessa hits an elbow drop for two. Victoria gets the tag and hits a Northern Lights Suplex for two. She goes for another but Masha hits a jawbreaker and a step-up enzuigiri. She goes for a tag but Tessa takes out Nikkita Lyons. Masha hits a clothesline for the cover but Tessa breaks it up with a kick. Tessa slides in a chair to Victoria but Masha gets it and hits it against Victoria’s back and the referee calls for the bell. Nikkita is not pleased. Santino Marella comes out and says the fans deserve to see a result so he orders the match to restart. Robert Stone comes out and says the decision stands and the winners are Victoria and Tessa.

Tessa Blanchard and Victoria Crawford defeated Masha Slamovich and Nikkita Lyons by disqualification

- The show returns to an in-depth sit-down interview with Cody Deaner, who talks about the importance of his match coming up at TNA Under Siege 2025, and how he must win if he wants to continue his future in TNA Wrestling. He tells a story about the first time his son saw him wrestle. He recalls his son crying afterwards. He thought it was because his son thought he was hurt. It turns out it was because he lost. He says he's determined to make sure his son doesn't cry after TNA Under Siege 2025.

The Great Hands (John Skyler & Jason Hotch) (w/ Tasha Steelz) vs. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz)

Back inside the Impact Zone, the team of The Great Hands make their way out to the ring accompanied by Tasha Steelz. John Skyler talks on the microphone as they settle inside the squared circle about how he blames the fans for Mustafa Ali's recent change in personality. The theme for their opposition hits and out comes The Rascalz duo of Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz to a good pop. The bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running with this tag-team tilt, and it is Miguel and Skyler who kick things off for their respective teams. After some good back-and-forth action, we see The Great Hands start to take over. They do a good job of isolating their weakened foe in the ring and preventing him from making a tag. However, the momentum begins to shift, with The Rascalz making a comeback. Ultimately, Mustafa Ali would interfere, leading to Skyler and Hotch getting the win. After the match, Ali viciously assaults The Rascalz in a continued showing of his new, uncontrollable persona. Ace Austin eventually ran down to make the save. The show went into another commercial break afterwards.

The Great Hands defeated The Rascalz

TNA International Championship Eliminator: Matt Cardona vs. Mance Warner vs. Ace Austin vs. Elijah

The show returns to Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt on commentary setting up special video footage that took place during the commercial break. We see Ace Austin backstage still enraged about what just happened. He looks for The Great Hands, and eventually finds them. Unfortunately, John Skyler, Jason Hotch and Mustafa Ali all beat Austin down until security and officials rush to the scene to break it up. Back in the Impact Zone, we get ready for our next match. Matt Cardona's theme hits and out comes "The Complete" Cardona for this high stakes four-way showdown, where the winner will receive a shot at the TNA International Championship currently held by "Bulletproof" Steve Maclin. Ace Austin comes out still selling the affects of the assault he just endured backstage. Mance Warner comes out with Steph De Lander. Finally, Elijah comes out strumming his guitar to a big pop from the Ivrine crowd. The bell sounds and off we go. After some back-and-forth action, which sees De Lander get involved a few times on Warner's behalf, and all four men having their respective moments in the spotlight, it is Cardona who picks up the win after hitting his Radio Silence finisher on Austin for the pin. Cardona has earned a TNA International title shot.

Matt Cardona defeated Ace Austin, Elijah & Mance Warner

Tessa Blanchard Slaps The Hell Out Of Arianna Grace

The show heads to another commercial break after the TNA International Championship Eliminator wraps up. When the show returns, Tom Hannifan does a live ad-read to promote TNA's involvement in the upcoming Border Brawl show. From there, backstage we see "The Liaison" Arianna Grace is not happy about Santino Marella's authority being overturned by Robert Stone in regards to the Tessa Blanchard & Victoria Crawford win over Nikkita Lyons & Masha Slamovich. Blanchard says she's sick of Arianna's mouth and smacks the living crap out of her. She walks off as Arianna is on her knees from the slap, possibly with a bloody mouth. The brief backstage segment wraps up there.

First Class Penthouse With O'Shea Jackson Jr.

Back inside the Impact Zone, the theme for First Class hits and out comes AJ Francis and KC Navarro to host the latest installment of their God-awful talk show segment, First Class Penthouse. They begin with their usual boasting. They then hit the usual pop culture insults for cheap heat, with some rap and basketball references, before bragging about how they always bring the best when they show up. They hype up their special guest as a bonafide movie star. With that said, after listing his IMDB credits, they introduce O'Shea Jackson Jr. The son of Ice Cube and recent TNA Rebellion 2025 pre-show panelist makes his way out wearing a First Class t-shirt, which Francis and Navarro quickly show off. Jackson Jr. grabs Francis' hand and takes it off of his shoulder, Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall-style. Francis asks why they have static. Jackson Jr. tells him that he might think he's Suge Knight, but he looks more like a "broke-ass Uncle Phil." The crowd explodes with "Uncle Phil! Uncle Phil!" chants. Francis has a decent comeback, noting how he should be like Uncle Phil and treat Jackson Jr. like Jazz, and throw his ass out of here. Jackson Jr. breaks bad and Navarro tries keeping him and Francis apart. On that note, Mike Santana's hip-hop theme hits to calm things down. Santana makes his way through the crowd, as always, as Navarro and Francis complain about being interrupted by him. In very annoying fashion, by the way. Santana chases them to the back without saying anything. He and Jackson Jr. shake hands and pose for the crowd to end what was actually the first tolerable First Class Penthouse segment ever.

Indi Hartwell vs. Kelsey Heather

Without wasting much time, the theme for Indi Hartwell hits and out comes the former WWE and WWE NXT Superstar to the ring for her highly-anticipated TNA Wrestling in-ring debut. Hannifan and Rehwoldt talk on commentary about how it's a lifelong dream for Indi to compete in a TNA ring. Already in the ring is her opponent for this scheduled one-on-one contest in the TNA Knockouts division, Kelsey Heather. The bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running. Fans immediately break out with a loud "Indi Wrestling! Indi Wrestling!" chant. Kelsey slaps Hartwell to get the physicality started, and all this does is anger Hartwell, who quickly goes to work on Heather. She hits a side-slam and some big strikes, but then Heather hops on Hartwell's back with a sleeper-hold. Heather taunts Hartwell while holding onto the hold, but Hartwell escapes and shifts the offensive momentum back in her favor. She sends Heather into the ropes and hits a big sidewalk slam. She hits a running booty to the side of Heather's head as she was draped over the middle rope. Hartwell hits her "Hurt Don't It" finisher after that for the pinfall victory.

Indi Hartwell defeated Kelsey Heather

Indi Hartwell is shown backstage talking to the camera about getting her first TNA Wrestling match, and win, in the books tonight. As she sits down to continue talking more, she is cut off by Tasha Steelz. Steelz puts her hand in Hartwell's face and says she doesn't know what Hartwell is talking about, noting "I'm sure it's a cute promo," but she claims to have more important matters to discuss. She turns to the camera and mentions that Mustafa Ali has been kicked out of the building. Before she can say anything else, Hartwell stands up and cuts her off. Hartwell says she just had a successful debut, and Steelz is going to have the audacity to take her camera time? Tasha says she'll deal with Hartwell later. She heads off looking for Santino Marella or Robert Stone.

Rosemary vs. Xia Brookside

Inside the Impact Zone, the lights go down and the familiar sounds of Rosemary's theme hits. Out she comes, heading to the ring for the next match of the evening as a split-screen interview she did earlier in the day is shown. The theme for her opponent hits, and out comes Xia Brookside. Hannifan and Rehwoldt talk about the new side of Brookside that has been seen in recent weeks. The bell sounds and things get officially off-and-running. Brookside charges at Rosemary, who exits the ring and does a sadistic laugh at Brookside as she avoids the early action on the floor. Back in the ring, the two finally engage and begin getting after it. Brookside takes the early lead, but it isn't long before Rosemary takes over. Rosemary grabs some brass knuckles, but before she can use them, Brookside stops her. Rosemary secures a submission on Brookside in the ring, and the two push-and-pull with the brass knuckles inches away. Brookside recovers and begins shifting the offensive momentum into her favor. Brookside climbs to the top-rope after establishing a comfortable offensive lead. She is stopped when Rosemary once again picks up and puts the brass knuckles on her hand. Brookside hops down and fights with Rosemary over them. She headbutts Rosemary and gets the brass knuckles. She debates putting them on and eventually does. Rosemary turns her cheek and invites her to blast her with a free shot with the brass knuckles. Rosemary pops up and thumbs Brookside in the eye. Rosemary goes to load up with the green mist, but before she can spray it, Brookside decks Rosemary.

She has Rosemary tied up on the ropes. The referee tries to break things up, but once again Brookside's darker side shows itself, as she shoves the referee off of her and continues a physical rampage on Rosemary. Lei Ying Lee ends up running out and chasing Rosemary away. She stands tall in the ring shouting at Rosemary.

Rosemary defeated Xia Brookside via disqualification

When the show returns, Arianna Grace demands a match against Tessa Blanchard at TNA Under Siege. Santino Marella doesn't like the idea, but agrees to it. Robert Stone comes in and thinks it's the first smart decision he's made.

Highlights are shown of the WWE NXT Battleground 2025 contract signing between TNA World Champion Joe Hendry and Trick Williams is shown. Back live inside the Impact Zone, Frankie Kazarian's theme hits and he makes his way down to the ring. The self-proclaimed "King of TNA" goes on to rant and complain about being "robbed" of the TNA World Championship at TNA Rebellion. He then moves on to discuss the upcoming TNA Under Siege show, and mentions how there's someone who feels the same about Joe Hendry as he does. On that note, the familiar sounds of Trick Williams entrance tune hits the house speakers in Irvine, CA. The crowd breaks out into a loud "Whoop That Trick!" chant as the WWE NXT Superstar heads down to join Kazarian in the ring. Trick says it's no secret that he doesn't like Kazarian, and that Kazarian doesn't like him either. He says they're not out here to be liked. They're out here to be respected. If they were out here to be liked, they'd be like Joe Hendry. As always, the rule applies, as someone said his name, and so out he comes to appear. The crowd goes wild as the TNA World Champion settles at the top of the entrance stage. They provoke Hendry, saying he claims to be a fighting champion. They challenge him to prove it. Before Hendry heads down for a one-on-two impromptu battle, we hear the familiar sounds of a guitar strum off-camera. With that said, Elijah walks ... out to join Hendry at the top of the stage. As they get ready to fight, Santino Marella's theme hits. The TNA Director of Authority comes out and mentions how the four of them are scheduled to battle it out at TNA Under Siege. He says they all seem ready tonight, so it'll take place tonight instead. The crowd loves it. Robert Stone comes out and shuts it down. He even mentions "suitable replacements" for next week.

Nic Nemeth vs. Jeff Hardy

Nic Nemeth's "Wanted Man" theme hits. Out comes one-half of the reigning TNA World Tag-Team Champions accompanied by his brother, "The Hollywood Hunk" Ryan Nemeth, for our scheduled main event of the evening. He settles inside the squared circle and his music dies down. The legendary theme for The Hardy Boyz hits next, and out comes Nemeth's opponent, "The Charismatic Enigma" Jeff Hardy, accompanied by his brother, Matt Hardy. Hannifan mentions to the viewers at home that this is only the second ever singles match between Hardy and Nemeth. He mentions how Hardy won their lone singles match from over 16 years ago. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our final match of the evening. Hardy immediately takes Nemeth down. He goes to hit the ropes, and Ryan tries grabbing his foot. Jeff catches him, and turns to yell at him, only to then turn around into a big DDT from a prepared Nemeth. Nemeth charges at Hardy after that, but Hardy sends him up and over the top-rope. Nemeth crashes and burns on the floor at ringside. Jeff hits a follow-up dive from the ring to the floor to take Nemeth out for a big pop. He celebrates that with his brother Matt. Hardy begins fighting back, hitting his trademark Whisper in the Wind spot off the ropes in the corner. Hardy looks to follow-up with a Twist of Fate, but Nemeth counters and slaps on a sleeper-hold. Hardy begins to fade as Nemeth squeezes away. Fans break out in a "Hardy! Hardy!" chant. Hardy fights back to his feet and drops down into a jawbreaker to force Nemeth to release the hold. Nemeth ends up sending Hardy shoulder-first into the steel post. He immediately follows up with a FameAsser and quickly covers him, only to get a close two-count. Nemeth tunes up the band in the corner waiting for Hardy to get up. He charges at him looking for a super kick, but Hardy avoids it and counters with a Twist of Fate. He takes his shirt off. He heads to the top-rope. He leaps off for his trademark Swanton Bomb, but Nemeth counters him on the way down and quickly tries rolling him up, again only getting a close count of two. Hardy rolls Nemeth up out of nowhere seconds later, but Nemeth kicks out before the count of three. Fans break out in a loud "This is Awesome!" chant. Hardy looks for another Twist of Fate, but Nemeth counters with a super kick. He covers him, but only gets two. Fans break out in a loud "Let's go Hardy!" chant, rallying behind "The Charismatic Enigma" as Nemeth stalks him, waiting for him to get up. As soon as he does, Nemeth leaps for a Danger Zone, but Hardy avoids it and counters with a Twist of Fate. He follows up with a Swanton Bomb that connects this time, and covers Nemeth for the pinfall victory. Excellent main event. As soon as the match wraps up, Ryan Nemeth hits the ring for a post-match attack, but Leon Slater runs out to make the save.

Jeff Hardy defeated Nic Nemeth

