WWE Planning Blockbuster Main Event For Evolution 2

WWE is reportedly preparing to bring back its all-women's Premium Live Event, Evolution, and discussions are already heating up about a major first-time clash that could headline the show. One of the most talked-about ideas behind the scenes is a marquee bout between Charlotte Flair and Jade Cargill.

According to WrestleVotes, the showdown between the two powerhouse stars is being seriously considered for the top spot on the card. The event is rumored to take place on July 12, 2025, in Atlanta.

“Another little bit we’re having, we’re hearing for you guys is we are told by several in creative one of the top matches pitched for Evolution 2 is Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill. While seeds have been planted on TV over the past few weeks, sources indicate plans for Evolution should start to become clearer once Money in the Bank is complete,” the report stated.

The revamped Evolution is expected to be part of a jam-packed weekend, with a Saturday Night’s Main Event taping also scheduled in the same city. WWE reportedly intends to deliver a loaded card, potentially featuring up to eight matches and a battle royal. The goal is to provide a platform for a broad cross-section of the women’s division, ensuring strong representation across the board.