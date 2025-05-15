×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Planning Blockbuster Main Event For Evolution 2

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 15, 2025
WWE Planning Blockbuster Main Event For Evolution 2

WWE is reportedly preparing to bring back its all-women's Premium Live Event, Evolution, and discussions are already heating up about a major first-time clash that could headline the show. One of the most talked-about ideas behind the scenes is a marquee bout between Charlotte Flair and Jade Cargill.

According to WrestleVotes, the showdown between the two powerhouse stars is being seriously considered for the top spot on the card. The event is rumored to take place on July 12, 2025, in Atlanta.

“Another little bit we’re having, we’re hearing for you guys is we are told by several in creative one of the top matches pitched for Evolution 2 is Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill. While seeds have been planted on TV over the past few weeks, sources indicate plans for Evolution should start to become clearer once Money in the Bank is complete,” the report stated.

The revamped Evolution is expected to be part of a jam-packed weekend, with a Saturday Night’s Main Event taping also scheduled in the same city. WWE reportedly intends to deliver a loaded card, potentially featuring up to eight matches and a battle royal. The goal is to provide a platform for a broad cross-section of the women’s division, ensuring strong representation across the board.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Greensboro, North Carolina

May. 16th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RAW

Greenville, South Carolina

May. 19th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

May. 20th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Rio Rancho, New Mexico

May. 21st 2025

#dynamite

TNA Under Siege 2025

Brampton, Ontario, Canada

May. 23rd 2025

#under siege

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Tampa, Florida

May. 24th 2025

#snme

AEW Double Or Nothing 2025

Glendale, Arizona

May. 25th 2025

#double or nothing

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy