Tatanka Confirms Attendance at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in Tampa

The next WWE Saturday Nightโ€™s Main Event will be held on May 24, 2025, in Tampa, Florida, and a familiar face from the past will be in attendance. Former WWE Superstar Tatanka took to Instagram to reveal that he and his family will be at the show.

โ€œ๐๐‘๐„๐€๐Š๐ˆ๐๐† ๐๐„๐–๐’: Thanks to God Almighty and a big thank you to the #1 Sports Entertainment Company in The World, WWE! Next Saturday, May 24th ๐ˆ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐›๐ž ๐š๐ญ๐ญ๐ž๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐–๐–๐„ ๐’๐š๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐๐š๐ฒ ๐๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญโ€™๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ข๐ง ๐„๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐‹๐ˆ๐•๐„ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐ฆ๐ฒ ๐ฐ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ž ๐Œ๐ข๐œ๐ก๐ž๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ž ๐š๐ง๐ ๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ ๐Ÿ ๐ฌ๐จ๐ง๐ฌ, ๐‰๐จ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฉ๐ก ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‰๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ฆ๐ข๐š๐ก ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ฏ๐ข๐ฌ! The #NativeAmerican Dynasty Begins! ๐Ÿ”ฅ๐Ÿ’ชโ€

Tatanka, whose real name is Chris Chavis, had two notable stints with WWE, first from 1991 to 1996 and later from 2005 to 2007. His appearances often paid tribute to his Native American heritage, and he remains a respected figure among fans of WWEโ€™s New Generation era.