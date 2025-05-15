×
Tatanka Confirms Attendance at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in Tampa

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 15, 2025
The next WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event will be held on May 24, 2025, in Tampa, Florida, and a familiar face from the past will be in attendance. Former WWE Superstar Tatanka took to Instagram to reveal that he and his family will be at the show.

“𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒: Thanks to God Almighty and a big thank you to the #1 Sports Entertainment Company in The World, WWE! Next Saturday, May 24th 𝐈 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐛𝐞 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐖𝐖𝐄 𝐒𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐍𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭’𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐋𝐈𝐕𝐄 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐦𝐲 𝐰𝐢𝐟𝐞 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝟐 𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐉𝐨𝐬𝐞𝐩𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐉𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐚𝐡 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐬! The #NativeAmerican Dynasty Begins! 🔥💪”

Tatanka, whose real name is Chris Chavis, had two notable stints with WWE, first from 1991 to 1996 and later from 2005 to 2007. His appearances often paid tribute to his Native American heritage, and he remains a respected figure among fans of WWE’s New Generation era.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tatanka (@nativetatanka)

